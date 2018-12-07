Tonight: Launch Party and Woolly Worm Festival Fundraiser at Bodegas

Published Friday, December 7, 2018 at 3:18 pm

Bodegas, Beech Mountain Brewery & Sierra Nevada invite you to join them tonight from 5-9 p.m. as they present Beer Camp Beech Season IPA Launch Party & Fundraiser!

There will have a silent auction and raffle giveaways with all proceeds going to the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club and the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce. We will also have live music featuring the awesome Appalachian folk band, Handlebar Betty. The event also features food specials, drink specials and no cover!

Proceeds from the event will go towards the 2019 Woolly Worm Festival.

The address for the event is 488 Main St. W. Banner Elk.

For more information, call 828-898-7773.

Comments

comments