Tomorrow Kicks Off a Fun-Filled Weekend at Blowing Rock WinterFest 2019

Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 1:15 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Blowing Rock’s WinterFest is finally upon us. Tomorrow kicks off WinterFest with Shop Til You Drop, BrrrrAHM, Doodlebug Club at BRAHM, and WinterFeast before activities pick up for the weekend on Friday starting with a Pancake Breakfast at Sunny Rock.

At the 2019 edition of Blowing Rock WinterFest, on Thursday, January 24 through Sunday, January 27, everyone is invited to enjoy more friendly competition at the Rotary Charity Chili Cook-off, the Silent Auction & Raffle, the WinterPaws Dog Show, and the newest event: the K-9 Keg Pull.

But that’s not all WinterFest has to offer. There will be great food, shopping and more throughout Blowing Rock this year!

Print out this schedule of events and put it in your pocket or purse to know just where to go to see all Blowing Rock has to offer this WinterFest!

Winterfest Schedule:

Thursday, January 24

Shop Til You Drop – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

BrrrrARM (Free Admission) – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Doodlebug Club at BRAHM (Morning) – 10:30-11:30 a.m.

WinterFeast – 5:30-10 p.m.

Friday, January 25

Pancake Breakfast at Sunny Rock – 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Shop Til You Drop – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

WinterFashion Show 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wine Seminar at Sunset & Vine – 4-5 p.m.

WinterFest Sip and Stroll – 4-7 p.m.

Cork & Canvas at BRAHM – 4-6 p.m.

Hands-On Ice Carving – 4-6 p.m.

Hot Chocolate from the Winter Warmer Project – 4-8 p.m.

WinterFest Ice Stroll – 5-7 p.m.

Music on the Lawn – 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Jazz at WinterFest – 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Bonfire, S’mores and Entertainment at Chetola Resort – 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, January 26

Breakfast Special at Southern Comforts – 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pancake Breakfast at Sunny Rock – 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Polar Plunge at Chetola Resort – 8-11 a.m.

Silent Auction & Raffle – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Shop Til You Drop – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

BrrrrARM (Free Admission) – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hayrides – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cork & Canvas at BRAHM – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Snow Making Demo with Meteorologist Brad Panovich – 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hot Chocolate from the Winter Warmer Project – 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rotary Charity Chili Challenge – 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

K9 Keg Pull – 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ice Carving Demonstrations – 12-4 p.m.

Hands-On Ice Carving – 12-4 p.m.

Arctic Art at BrrrAHM – 1-2:30 p.m.

WinterFest Beer Garden – 1-4:30 p.m.

Wine Tasting & Auction at The Green Park Inn – 3-5 p.m.

Jazz at WinterFest – 6-9:30 p.m.

Bonfire, S’mores and Entertainment at Chetola Resort – 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, January 27

Breakfast Special at Southern Comforts – 7a.m.-2 p.m.

Shop Til You Drop – 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday Brunch at Foggy Rock – 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

WinterPaws Dog Show – 1-3 p.m.

