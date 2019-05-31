Tickets Are Still Available for the Third Annual High Country Toast Happening June 7

Published Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:07 pm

By Gianna Holiday

The backdrop of Music in the Valle at Valle Crucis Community Park will provide the setting for the third annual High Country Toast. This event will take place Friday, June 7, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and will be presented by Creekside Electronics as well as Mast General Store.

Local musician Shay M. Lovette will provide some of the music for the event with two sets of blues and country.

Although Music in the Valle remains free, a ticket to High Country Toast will provide guests access to an entree as well as a dessert from inside Peak Insurance Food Truck Village whilst also providing samples of brewed craft beers and wines from varying Watauga County local vendors.

There is also the option to purchase a VIP ticket, which provides admission to an exclusive tented area that includes separate beer and wines along with hors d’oeuvres, an entire BBQ dinner, and several desserts from regional restaurants.

High Country Toast is co-hosted by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club each year. A portion of proceeds raised from the admission costs will be donated to Valle Crucis Community Park to fund local park maintenance, construction, and programming throughout the year.

General admission is set at $25 per person with youth general admission at $10 for anybody 12 or under. General Admission tickets include meal tickets for a single entree and one dessert from the food truck village. It will also include a tasting glass for samples at the beer and wine vendor tents.

Additionally, the VIP access option will charge $75 per person. VIP access includes the benefits from general admission along with a branded High Country Toast insulated mug. Guests will also receive access to a tented area that includes separate access to beer & wine, hors d’oeuvres from Peabody’s Beer & Wine Merchants, a full BBQ dinner, and desserts from local restaurants.

Confirmed food trucks include The Cardinal, Doggin’ It 828, Egg Rollin’, Betty’s Biscuits, Pucker Up Lemonade, and Little Brothers BBQ (exclusively for VIP access).

Confirmed Beer & Wine Vendors include Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Booneshine Brewing Company, Lost Province Brewing Company, Empire Distributors, Mims Distributing, Tryon Distributing, and Grandfather Vineyard (VIP Only).

Tickets can be purchased on the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce website.

