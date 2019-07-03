Tickets Are Available for Blowing Rock’s 2019 “Symphony by the Lake” at Chetola Resort, July 26

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:54 pm

By Tzar Wilkerson

The annual “Symphony by the Lake” performance is fast approaching, and it’s not an event that you’ll want to miss. The Symphony of the Mountains, conducted by Cornelia Laemmli Orth, in her 13th year as Music Director, will be performing a splendid variety of pop, show-tunes, film scores, patriotic music, and more.

Symphony by the Lake depends on the support of volunteers and sponsors, so if you’d like to be a part of making the event possible, then visit the Symphony by the Lake website to see how you can get involved.

The event will take place on Friday, July 26th by the side of Chetola Lake at Chetola Resort. The gates will open at 5:30 pm, and the show will begin at 7:30 pm. Be sure to buy your tickets in advance online (https://symphonybythelake.com/tickets/), by phone (828-295-7851), or in person at the Blowing Rock Chamber office (132 Park Avenue, Blowing Rock, NC). General admission adult tickets are $40 or $50 on the day of the show. Tickets for children under 12 are $15.

Bring a picnic to enjoy with friends and family, or savor a catered meal at the event. Enjoy the grand finale, complete with fireworks lighting up the night sky and reflected in Chetola Lake. This year’s theme is “A Journey of Imagination”, so come to the show ready to embark!

