This Year’s Fourth of July Parade in Blowing Rock is Saturday, July 3rd Beginning at 10 am

As the High Country looks forward to the return of summer events, one of the holiday mainstays is sure to be welcomed with excitement: The Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade. Blowing Rock’s Main Street is known for being a vibrant gathering place, especially for holiday celebrations, and the community goes all-in on their parades. It’s always a fun event with a procession of families in costume, decorated vehicles & floats, musical performances, local officials, and a handful of characters. The Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade will be held on Saturday, July 3 at 10:00 am.

The new time is not the only change for this year’s event. To improve audience safety and experience, Main Street will be closed to parking on the morning of July 3. Once the parade and spectators have cleared, around 11:00 am, parking will reopen.

To make parking easy, a complimentary shuttle service will run from the parking lot at Tanger Outlet to Main Street, beginning at 8:00am. The shuttle will run continuously through 5:00 pm, and the short route means short wait times for the next ride. After the parade, folks can check out shops and restaurants in town, and see what’s new at Tanger; there are several fresh shops and features to enjoy.

While the Town of Blowing Rock will not be hosting games or live music in the park this July, plans are being made for future celebrations.

The Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade still has participant space available! Registration is easy online at brpr.us. Select Programs, then enter “parade” into the search bar to find the event quickly. For more information, contact Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation at 828-295-5222.

