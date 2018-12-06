This Friday: Blowing Rock Downtown Holiday Stroll

Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 2:40 pm

By Hailey Blevins

The town of Blowing Rock invites you to join them tomorrow, December 7, as they celebrate winter and kick of the Christmas season. The celebration is town-wide, with many activities happening throughout Blowing Rock beginning at 5 p.m.

On the town’s website, www.blowingrock.com, the event is described as an evening where “local businesses and organizations present an evening of fun surrounded by the twinkling lights of the season.”

Throughout the evening, Santa will be strolling around Blowing Rock to spread Christmas cheer and keep an eye out for children behaving.

The evening consists of Christmas in the Park with winter lights on display downtown, a Christmas Concert in the Gazebo in Memorial Park with the Watauga Community Band, a performance by The Snowbelles in SouthMarke at 6:30 p.m., Marshmallow Roasting at The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop, the Chetola Festival of Lights, Carolers and an Outdoor Craft Market at The Martin House.

During the Festival of Lights, visitors will be able to drive or stroll through the resort or enjoy the twinkling display. Outside the Blowing Rock Market, artist Bryan Koontz will be signing Blowing Rock Commemorative Ornaments.

Shops will be open late during the Holiday Stroll. This is the perfect chance to get some Holiday shopping done with sales, featured offers and treats available at the many participating shops from 5-8 p.m. Participating shops include: Neaco, Main Street Gallery, Take Heart, The Gilded Lily by Patra, The Spice & Tea Exchange, Tazmaraz, Mrs. Brumble’s, Sunset Tees & Hattery, Martin House, Sister Act, JW Tweeds, 100 W Union, Serves You Right, Monkee’s of Blowing Rock, and Final Touches.

For more information, visit www.blowingrock.com/holidaystroll or call the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at 828-295-7851.

Comments

comments