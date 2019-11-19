Third Annual Tweetsie Christmas Returns to Offer Guests the Most Magical Experience of the Season

Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:33 pm

For families searching for the best place to visit Santa Claus and celebrate the Christmas season, look no further than Tweetsie Christmas at Tweetsie Railroad. North Carolina’s first theme park invites families to take in the Christmas magic as the park completely transforms into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.

“We love having the opportunity to celebrate the most joyous time of the year with our guests, and are thrilled to host this event for its third year,” said Cathy Robbins, director of marketing at Tweetsie Railroad. “Christmas is one of the best times of year in the High Country, and seeing children enjoy the festivities at Tweetsie puts everyone in the holiday spirit.”

Tweetsie Christmas offers holiday activities the whole family will love, including a 20-minute nighttime train ride behind the historic No.12 Engine on a 3-mile route lined with nearly one million Christmas lights, a live Christmas variety show, life-size snow globes, meetings with Santa in his gingerbread house and roasting s’mores over the fire.

“There’s a tunnel of lights and a 40-foot LED interactive Christmas tree,” Robbins added. “Guests should remember to dress warm. The train cars have open windows.”

Tweetsie Christmas is open every Friday and Saturday from November 22 through December 28, 5-10 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available each night so advance tickets are required for the event. Admission is $44 for adults, $38 for children (age 3-12) and free for children two and under. Guests need to purchase a ticket for a specific night and train ride time. The train runs every half hour beginning at 5:30 p.m.

About Tweetsie Railroad

As North Carolina’s first theme park, Tweetsie Railroad has been creating memories and offering family-friendly Wild West adventure since 1957. Located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina, Tweetsie is situated in the cool, scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. Guests can enjoy all kinds of interactive experiences at Tweetsie including live shows, amusement rides, an unforgettable three-mile adventure with historic steam locomotives and more. Tweetsie Railroad opens for the 2020 season on April 3. Daytime admission is $52 for adults, $33 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit www.tweetsie.com or call 877.TWEETSIE (877-898-3874).

Comments

comments