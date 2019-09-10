Third Annual James H. Fisher International Grand Prix to be Held at Broyhill Equestrian Preserve in Blowing Rock on September 21

Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 4:13 pm

By Joe Johnson

The third annual James H. Fisher International Grand Prix will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 21, 2019 at the L.M. Tate Show Grounds in the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve in Blowing Rock, N.C.

The Grand Prix is moving to Blowing Rock because of the charm and appeal of this unique mountain village, the traditions of horse sports, the availability of an historic facility and the wide support the people in Blowing Rock give to many community charities. The beneficiaries of this year’s Grand Prix are two food banks: MANNA in Asheville and The Hunger & Health Coalition in Boone.

This year’s Grand Prix will feature 25 to 30 riders competing in the event representing various countries from across the globe; world cup riders from Chile, Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Ireland, and Germany were handpicked as competitors for this year’s Grand Prix due to their qualities of character and reputations for being respectable horsemen. Riders will be competing for a $50,000 grand prize awarded to the Grand Prix champion, the largest purse ever offered for an equestrian event in Blowing Rock. Riders can bring as many horses as they wish, but can only ride one horse in the competition. Scoring is simple. The rail is up, the rail is down, and the clock determines the winner.

The Grand Prix is sponsored by the James H. Fisher Memorial Foundation and its chair Jack Fisher, father of the late James H. Fisher. Jack Fisher started the grand prix in 2017 to honor his son’s legacy with a charitable service to the community at large. All proceeds from the third annual Grand Prix will go toward the MANNA Food Bank in Asheville and the Hunger & Health Coalition of Boone. “We decided to expand the outreach because we were kind of limited at our previous location,” said Fisher, “We just didn’t have enough room at the location for the number of people who typically attend. Working with the good folks in the Blowing Rock Committee we made arrangements to come to Blowing Rock to put on this year’s event. We are grateful to the Town of Blowing Rock and to the Horse Show Foundation for their kind and enthusiastic reception. This is going to be a grand event with some of the finest show jumpers in the country competing at the highest level. My family and I look forward to many years of spectacular show jumping here in Blowing Rock and many years of helping stock the food pantries for those in need throughout Western North Carolina.”

Horses and riders will begin arriving on Friday, September 20. Festivities begin with a luncheon for Premium Ticket holders at 11:00AM, followed by a Calcutta. The competition will begin at 2:00 PM.

The Calcutta provides the opportunity for all Premium and General Admission ticketholders to “bid” on the riders they hope will win the competition. There will be a meet-and-great with riders and bidders after the luncheon. The Calcutta will follow. A week at an elegant Caribbean vacation home will be awarded to the highest bidder who selects the winning rider. All Calcutta proceeds go directly to MANNA and Hunger & Health Coalition.

Tickets are $75 for Premium tickets, which includes a special luncheon, reserved box seating, and reserved on site parking. General admission is $10 and includes Grandstand seating. There will be food concessions available on the grounds of the venue.

Tickets are available online at: www.jhfisherfdn.eventbrite.com.

Comments

comments