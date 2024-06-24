Theresa Gloster and Pat Miller Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence Through June 30

This Week at Edgewood Cottage…

We have two natural storytellers for you to meet in the Cottage this week. Beginning Monday, June 24, Theresa Gloster, storytelling through Folk Art, and Pat Miller, fiber art, and will share the Cottage.

Theresa uses acrylic, oil and collage materials to tell her stories on board, tin, and even on an ironing board once. She paints the memories of her childhood in vivid colors that often extend to cover the picture frames themselves. One of her favorite works shows a summer drive from Lenoir to Blowing Rock where her daddy would pull over on the side of the road and the family would enjoy a picnic lunch coming up mountain. Over July 4, they would get to the top and be met with the cold, cool summer air of the mountains. You will so enjoy trading stories with Theresa as you recall your own special memories from your past.

After retiring from corporate life, Pat Miller was able to shift her creative instincts from “grandmother gifts to family” to more expansive venues with a focus on fabric in patchwork, appliqué, embroidery, thread painting and mixed fibers. Pat tells stories through free-form designs including memory quilts and wall hangings made from t-shirts, men’s shirts and even dog costumes. Recent projects include commissioned memory quilts, mixed-fiber scenic wall art and functional quilted items.





Come meet Pat and Theresa at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock from June 24 through June 30, 10 am to 5 pm daily.

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

