App State Theater and Dance Ensemble Ends Year on the Right Foot with 2019 FADE from Nov. 20-24

The Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance presents the 2019 Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble (FADE). This dance showcases features eight pieces having world premiere performances this month. The production takes place in the Valborg Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 through Saturday, Nov. 23, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 24. All shows are general admission and ticket prices are $17 for adults, $15 for faculty and staff, and $10 for students. For more information, call the Schaefer Center box office at 800-841-ARTS (2787) or visit the website.

FADE is an annual dance concert comprised of original works in the modern dance genre showcasing a wide variety of dance styles and themes, with each piece created by a different choreographer. “There are eight dances, which are very eclectic and accessible,” says Associate Professor of Dance Studies Susan Lutz, faculty coordinator for the ensemble. Lutz is joined by choreographer Marianne Adams, Professor of Dance Studies.

This year’s FADE offers a well-rounded program of dance and features a new work by guest artist Maree ReMalia. Born in South Korea and raised in the American Midwest, ReMalia is a freelance choreographer, performer, teaching artist, and certified Gaga instructor. During her residency on university campus, she is creating a piece on dance students that includes exploration of movement, sound, text, and object manipulation.

Senior Dance Studies majors Rachel Bohannon from Wake Forest and Daisy Hodge from Chapel Hill, along with senior Criminal Justice major Darby Adams from Charlotte are student choreographers for FADE, and are joined by Dance Studies majors junior Bri Graves from Charlotte, and sophomore Triana Trower from Rural Hall. Each of these five women auditioned to be student choreographers and were chosen on the merit of their material. The FADE audition process started the second week of the fall semester at Appalachian State University. According to Lutz, 100 students auditioned to participate in the dance ensemble with 40 to 50 dancers chosen for the cast.

Behind the scenes of FADE is a technical crew including Associate Professor of Theatre Arts John Marty, senior Technical Theatre and Design majors Bailey Bossow from Raleigh, Alex Koncsol from Charlotte and Sarah Large from Dallas. In addition to stage managing all eight performances, senior Interdisciplinary Studies major Alexis Ovenden from Durham is also designing lights for one of the pieces. Sue Williams, assistant chairperson and professor in theatre arts and Jen Helms, a senior theatre design/technology major from Boone, are designing costumes.

Performances are held at Valborg Theatre which faces the back of the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts on King Street. Parking is available after 5 p.m. on campus in faculty/staff lots and after 5:30 p.m. in the College Street parking deck near Belk Library and Information Commons.

