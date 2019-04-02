‘The World of Musicals’ to Visit the Schaefer Center on Friday, April 5

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8:42 am

Appalachian State University’s performing arts series, “The Schaefer Center Presents…” concludes its 2018-19 season with “The World of Musicals” on Friday, April 5, 7 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. This captivating production will bring the very best of musical theatre to life, leaving audiences singing along with their favorite show tunes from the movies and musicals they love. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for Appalachian faculty/staff and retired faculty/staff and $10 for students and children. For more information, call the Schaefer Center Box Office at 800-841-ARTS (2787) or 828-262-4046, or visit http://theschaefercenter.org/.

With beautiful and emotional ballads from “Evita,” “The Lion King,” “Rent,” Les Misérables” and “Phantom of the Opera,” along with upbeat favorites from “Wicked,” “Hairspray” and “Mamma Mia,” there is something in this show for everyone. Other highlights include classics from the Golden Age of American Musical Theatre by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Gilbert and Sullivan, George Gershwin and Stephen Sondheim.

Direct from their Australian and European tours, this select cast of West End performers have been featured on London’s West End and Off Broadway such as “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Celtic Nights,” “The King and I,” “Spring Awakening,” “Evita,” “Rent,” and “Avenue Q,” among many others. “The World of Musicals” was created by the Dublin team who are responsible for “Celtic Nights,” “Gaelforce Dance” and “On Eagles Wings.”

Tickets

Tickets are $10 for students and children, $20 for Appalachian faculty/staff and retired faculty/staff and $25 for adults. The faculty/staff discount is only available when tickets are purchased over the phone or at the box office. To purchase tickets, call or visit the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 800-841-2787, 828-262-4046 or visit: http://theschaefercenter.org.

About “The Schaefer Center Presents…”

“The Schaefer Center Presents…” is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provides a “window on the world” through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.

