The Women of L.A. Theatre Works: SEVEN Fight Truth to Power. Their Inspirational Real-Life Stories are Told Onstage March 24 at the Schaefer Center

Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:23 pm

The Schaefer Center Presents series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, is proud to feature L.A. Theatre Works: SEVEN on Tuesday, March 24 at 7pm. A documentary-style radio play, SEVEN is based on the lives of seven extraordinary women from around the world: women who faced life-threatening obstacles to bring about affirmative and heroic changes in the lives of women, families, and children in their home countries. Given the timely themes and important message of the celebrated production, and the opportunity if affords for global learning and awareness, SEVEN will be offered FREE of charge to everyone. Tickets are required. Reserve your complimentary ticket by calling or visiting the box office. Patrons are invited to stay for a post-show talkback with members of the cast immediately following the performance.

Seven acclaimed female playwrights — Carol K. Mack (who conceived the play), Anna Deavere Smith, Paula Cizmar, Catherine Filloux, Gail Kriegel, Ruth Margraff, and Susan Yankowitz — joined forces to create a tapestry of stories that weave together the words of these women, dramatizing their struggles and triumphs to end gender-based violence, inequity, and oppression. Produced by LATW, SEVEN is ideal for the style of shows in which they specialize. LATW does radio theatre, in which the cast speaks into microphones while facing the audience directly. This style emphasizes the power of the voice in theatre and storytelling, underscoring the powerful and timeless statement that even in the darkest times, one person, one voice, and a single act of courage can change the lives of thousands.

The stories are artfully interwoven, underscored by evocative imagery of projections — some of which are literal references to the dialogue, others evoking moods without specific interpretation. The actors’ costumes create clear identification for the homelands of the play’s characters. Since its 2008 premiere, SEVEN has been translated into 27 languages and performed worldwide in more than 30 countries. The current L.A. Theatre Works tour began in October 2019 and is set to conclude in April 2020, after playing to more than two dozen venues across the United States.

SEVEN was created with the support of the DC-based, non-profit Vital Voices Global Partnership. The work conveys the shockingly true stories of women who took on those in power to overcome hardships, take back control of their lives, and make life-changing contributions to their communities and countries — protecting women from domestic violence in Russia, rescuing girls from human trafficking in Cambodia, giving voice to the poor in Guatemala, empowering rural women in Afghanistan, fighting for women’s education and rights in Nigeria and Pakistan, and promoting peace and equality in Northern Ireland.

“Across all things that divide, there are things that unite—bravely giving voice to violence against women is what unites these poignant stories,” says Alyse Nelson, President, CEO, and co-founder of Vital Voices.

The stories of SEVEN are based upon the lives of these women:

Russia: Marina Pisklakova-Parker

Cambodia: Mu Sochua

Guatemala: Anabella De Leon

Afghanistan: Farida Azizi

Nigeria: Hafsat Abiola

Pakistan: Mukhtar Mai

Northern Ireland: Inez McCormack

SEVEN starts actresses Laila Ayad, Maritxell Carrero, Lovelee Carroll, Ellis Greer, Shannon Holt, Tess Lina, and Jennifer Shelton.

Tickets: FREE ADMISSION

Tickets are required. To reserve your seat, stop by the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, call 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046, or visit http://theschaefercenter.org.

Next with The Schaefer Center Presents… 2019-20 Season

ROSANNE CASH – SHE REMEMBERS EVERYTHING

Saturday, April 4 at 7pm

Carrying on the family legacy, Cash comes to Boone promoting She Remembers Everything, a poetic, lush and soulful collection of songs that address a flawed and complicated world, reflecting upon the blessings and bruises of life through the prism of one of the country’s preeminent singer/songwriters. Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and 11 nominations, as well as 21 top 40 hits, including 11 No. 1 singles.

Tickets: $40 adults, $35 faculty/staff, $20 students

About “The Schaefer Center Presents”

The Schaefer Center Presents… is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provides a “window on the world” through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.

Sponsors:

Boone Tourism Development Authority, McDonald’s of Boone, Spectrum Reach, Our State Magazine, High Country Radio, WDAV 89.9 FM, WFDD 88.5FM and WASU 90.5FM

