Chuck Brodsky

The Town of Boone will host a North Carolina Songwriters Showcase at the Jones House on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The free concert event will run from 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will feature six singer-songwriters from the western half of the Old North State.

“After wrapping up our Jones House Summer Concert series, we’re eager to carry this momentum into another weekend,” says Town of Boone Cultural Resources Coordinator Brandon Holder. “And this is a great opportunity to showcase some of the talented singer-songwriters from our region of the state.”

Kicking things off is a pair of Boone-based songwriters who draw a lot of fanfare locally and beyond, Will Easter, followed by Meris Gantt. A North Carolina native and Appalachian State graduate, Will Easter is riding high in 2021 – releasing an impressive self-titled sophomore album and keeping a full schedule of tour dates across the region. A skilled vocalist, musician, and lyricist, Meris Gantt is likewise staying active in the High Country music scene, performing solo, as a duet, and with popular local band Handlebar Betty.

Next on the slate are a couple of individuals who over the past three decades have made names for themselves as two of North Carolina’s most prolific songwriters, David Childers, and then Chuck Brodsky. A true North Carolina renaissance man – musician, visual artist, poet, historian, and songwriter – David Childers has recorded more than a dozen studio albums consisting of largely original material. A Philly boy who now calls Asheville home, Chuck Brodsky draws upon his experiences traveling the globe, along with his love for baseball, to write songs that are witty, humorous, and potent – a number of which have been featured in notable documentaries and national television broadcasts.

Closing out the showcase are two prominent North Carolina Appalachian musical doyennes, Sarah Siskind, and finally Alexa Rose. A songwriter whose songs have been recorded by some of the industry’s biggest names and who has toured with equally well-known musicians, Sarah Siskind possesses a lyrical gift inspired by her wonderfully complex relationship with her Carolina home. An Appalachian State alumna with roots in the Blue Ridge, Alexa Rose has quickly blossomed from a bedroom singer- songwriter to a powerful voice and storyteller in the Americana genre, which earned her first place in the Chris Austin Songwriting Competition at Merlefest.

“We think that this diverse lineup of performances will offer something both locals and visitors to the High Country are really going to enjoy,” says Holder. “Something about the lawn beneath the Jones House maples makes for a perfect casual setting for people to drop in and enjoy some quality live music,” he adds.

The North Carolina Songwriters Showcase will be held outdoors on the Jones House lawn at 604 West King St. in Downtown Boone. Admission is free to the public and guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, as well as snacks and drinks to enjoy during the performances. Public restrooms are available. Masks are required while inside the Jones House. For more information, please visit www.joneshouse.org or call the Jones House at 828-268-6280.

David Childers

Will Easter

Alexa Rose

Meris Gantt

Sarah Siskind

