The Schaefer Center Presents Series Brings Broadway’s Sarah Jones to Boone for a One-Woman Tour de Force on Oct. 7

The Schaefer Center Presents (SCP) performing arts series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, welcomes Tony-winning performer, writer, comedian and activist Sarah Jones, in An Evening with Sarah Jones, on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7pm at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Called “a master of the genre” by The New York Times, Jones is known for her powerful and wickedly funny multi-character, one-person shows, including Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel, originally produced by Meryl Streep, and the critically-acclaimed show Sell/Buy/Date. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 faculty/staff, $5 students, and free for all App State students (ticket issued in person with proof of student I.D.). A livestream option is also available at $15 per household.



Renowned as “a one-woman global village,” Jones has given multiple main-stage TED Talks garnering millions of views, performed for President and First Lady Obama at the White House, and gave a historic performance at The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland as the first artist on its main stage normally reserved for heads of state.



Jones recently launched Foment Productions, a social justice-focused entertainment company aligned with her progressive, intersectional activism. A documentary inspired by Sell/Buy/Date just wrapped production and is slated to premiere in early 2022. Helmed by Jones in her directorial debut, Sell/Buy/Date explores one of the most critical issues at the intersection of race, feminism, power and economics in our current cultural climate: the sex industry. The doc, executive produced by Rashida Jones and Meryl Streep, is a candid, witty and political yet personal take on the topic, particularly in our new pandemic reality.



Additionally, Jones has appeared in TV and film projects including Sesame Street, Broad City, and Marriage Story. She has served as a writer/producer on Smilf and recently developed her own character-based show for CNN. She can currently be seen as a co-lead opposite Julie Delpy and Elisabeth Shue in Delpy’s Netflix dramedy series, On the Verge.



SCP fall events are on sale now; the on-sale date for tickets for the spring season (featuring Nobuntu, BalletX: The Little Prince, and Rosanne Cash) will be announced later this year.

Fall tickets are general admission.

Seating is capped at 50% capacity (800 seats).

Face coverings are required for students, faculty, staff and patrons, regardless of vaccination status.

In-person and livestream tickets are available at theschaefercenter.org, at the Schaefer Center box office (733 Rivers Street), or by calling 828-262-4046.

Yonder Mountain String Band and the Del McCoury Band

Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at 7pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Yonder Mountain String Band has redefined bluegrass music, expanding the traditional acoustic genre beyond its previously established boundaries by steadily pushing the envelope into the realms of rock n’ roll and improvisation. The Del McCoury Band, fronted by the legendary McCoury, is the most awarded band in bluegrass history. The bands take the stage together for a one-night-only double-bill concert at the Schaefer Center.



“With their instrumental prowess and adventurous musical spirit, Yonder Mountain String Band were — and still are — a pioneering group in the emerging progressive bluegrass scene that now includes marquee acts like Billy Strings, Railroad Earth, Greensky Bluegrass and the Infamous Stringdusters.”—Rolling Stone

Even among the pantheon of music’s finest artists, Del McCoury stands alone. From the nascent sound of bluegrass that charmed hardscrabble hillbilly honkytonks, rural schoolhouse stages, and the crowning glory of the Grand Ole Opry, to the present-day culture-buzz of viral videos and digital streams, Del is the living link.

Tickets: $45 Adult, $40 Faculty/Staff, $25 Student

Livestream: $15 per household

BalletX: The Little Prince

Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7pm

Nobuntu

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7pm

Rosanne Cash

Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7pm

About “The Schaefer Center Presents”

“The Schaefer Center Presents” is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provides a “window on the world” through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.

