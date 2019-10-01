“The Schaefer Center Presents…” 2019-20 Performing Arts Series Adds Singer Lyle Lovett to Season Schedule

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1:09 pm

The 2019-20 season of “The Schaefer Center Presents…” is pleased to announce that singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett has just been added to the slate of artists scheduled to appear as part of the performing arts series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs. The Grammy-winning Texas-based musician, whose style fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues, will take the stage at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7pm. Lovett last played in Boone as part of An Appalachian Summer Festival in 2013. Lovett’s addition rounds out an artistically diverse lineup that includes jazz, international and contemporary dance, radio theatre, and music acts that blend multiple flavors of Americana, blues, strings, and country.

Lovett’s addition adds to a diverse roster of music, dance and theatre designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the campus and surrounding area. Tickets for Lyle Lovett and the entire 2019-20 series are on sale now at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org/ or call 828-262-4046.

“The Schaefer Center Presents…” 2019-20 Season

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

8pm, Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Part of App State Family Weekend!

Preservation Hall Jazz Band has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 50 years, all the while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history the septet was founded to preserve is a vibrantly living history. Rolling Stone magazine calls the dynamic group “the past and promise of America music.”

“When we play music, the barometer for us as a band is whether the locals are reacting,” says bandleader/composer/bassist Ben Jaffe. “In New Orleans we play music for dances and parades, funerals and church. It’s important to us to make music people connect to, that people dance to, that people really feel, emotionally and physically. That’s the tradition we grew up with, that’s what we know.”

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue

7pm, Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Set to an unforgettable soundtrack featuring the songs of Oscar winner A.R. Rahman, with a cast of multi-talented performers, Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue is an uplifting, high-energy celebration of new India’s pop music, Bollywood culture, and deep traditions featuring colorful costumes, joyful dance, and thrilling live music.

Taj Express reveals the secrets of the world’s most prolific film industry, and the people behind the screen who make the magic in India’s factory of dreams, rhythmically blending explosive dance with the hits of India’s most iconic composers and brought to life by the stars of Bollywood cinema and its greatest musicians performing live on stage.

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019

Old Crow Medicine Show

7pm, Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

More than 20 years ago, the Americana string band Old Crow Medicine Show began busking on street corners in New York and Canada, winning audiences along the way with their boundless energy and spirit. They eventually found themselves in Boone, NC, where they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson while playing in front of a pharmacy. He invited the band to play at his festival, MerleFest, a catalyst in launching the Grammy-winning career they enjoy today.

Rolling Stone Magazine praises the band’s ability to “marry old-time string music and punk swagger.” This boundless energy and spirit have earned them the honor of being inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry and has won two Grammy Awards: Best Folk Album for Remedy (2014) and Best Long Form Music Video for Big Easy Express (2013). Additionally, their classic single, “Wagon Wheel,” received the RIAA’s Platinum certification in 2013 for selling over 1,000,000 copies.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

Lyle Lovett

7pm, Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Singer/composer/actor Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Whether touring as a ‘Duo’ or with his ‘Acoustic Group’ or his ‘Large Band’, Lovett’s live performances display not only the breadth of this Texas legend’s deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades are four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and the honor of being named Texas State Musician. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

A.I.M

7pm, Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

The mission of A.I.M., under the artistic direction of choreographer Kyle Abraham, is to create an evocative interdisciplinary body of work. Born into hip-hop culture in the late 1970s and grounded in Abraham’s artistic upbringing in classical cello, piano, and the visual arts, the goal of the movement is to delve into identity in relation to a personal history. The work entwines a sensual and provocative vocabulary with a strong emphasis on sound, human behavior and all things visual in an effort to create an avenue for personal investigation and exposing that on stage. A.I.M is a representation of dancers from various disciplines and diverse personal backgrounds. Combined together, these individualities create movement that is manipulated and molded into something fresh and unique.

“Abraham is a stylish, highly formal dancemaker, but his dances have a touch of real life and grit to them, and it’s that quality that captures our attention.” — Marina Harss, DanceTabs, October 2017

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

Trinity Irish Dance Company

7pm, Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

A fusion of Ireland’s vibrant and longstanding dance form and elements of American innovation, Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) dazzles audiences with its hard-driving percussive power, lightning-fast agility, and aerial grace. Minutes into watching the awe-inspiring precision of its dancers, TIDC expands whatever notions you may have about Irish dance, revealing its limitless possibilities through a performing arts lens.

By using Irish dance as an instrument and a metaphor, TIDC crosses both cultural and disciplinary boundaries in important ways. Through the years, TIDC has collaborated with many noted contemporary choreographers which have led them to an increased vocabulary of movement. The result is a thoroughly fresh and engaging artistic vision that goes beyond the source without losing touch with its essence.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

L.A. TheatreWorks: “Seven”

7pm, Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Seven is a riveting documentary play by seven female writers based on personal interviews with seven remarkable women who faced life-threatening obstacles before bringing heroic changes to their home countries of Pakistan, Nigeria, Ireland, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Russia, and Cambodia.

Playwrights Carol K. Mack (who conceived the play), Anna Deavere Smith, Paula Cizmar, Catherine Filloux, Gail Kriegel, Ruth Margraff, and Susan Yankowitz collaborated to create a tapestry of stories that weave together the words of these women, dramatizing their struggles and triumphs over resistance, death threats, entrenched norms, and pervasive violence. Seven makes the powerful and timeless statement that even in the darkest times, one person, one voice, and a single act of courage, can change the lives of thousands.

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Rosanne Cash

7pm, Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

One of the country’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and 11 nominations. She is also an author whose four books include the best-selling memoir Composed, which the Chicago Tribune called “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read.” Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone magazine, the Oxford American, The Nation and many more publications.

In 2015, Cash was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. On The River and the Thread, a collaboration with husband/co-writer/producer/arranger John Leventhal, Cash evokes a kaleidoscopic examination of the geographic, emotional, musical, and historic landscape of the American South. The album garnered impressive worldwide acclaim and earned Cash three Grammy Awards in 2015. Her latest album, She Remembers Everything, will be released on November 2.

