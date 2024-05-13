The Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble to Kick Off at Grandfather Mountain on May 25

Grandfather Mountain is welcoming guests to celebrate the beauty of this season by partaking in the Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble, a series of guided strolls that showcase the park’s blossoming rhododendron and other native species. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is welcoming guests to celebrate the beauty of this season by partaking in our Rhododendron Rambles, a series of guided strolls that showcase the park’s blossoming rhododendron and other native species.

The easygoing rambles take place at 1 p.m. daily May 25 through June 2. These short, guided strolls are led by the park’s naturalists and are included with the price of admission. If the rhododendrons continue to bloom beyond early June, Grandfather Mountain naturalists may extend the event dates.

“The Rhododendron Rambles showcase these blooms and allow guests to learn of their ecological significance and ways to identify them,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “They provide a unique opportunity to take in the sights of this special time of year and become familiar with the mountain’s diverse ecology.”

The annual blooms signify the forthcoming summer season and bring out some of the most colorful hues that guests can view on the mountain. Many of the pink-purple blossoms come courtesy of the Catawba rhododendron, a species that is common across the Blue Ridge Mountains but is accentuated when viewed against Grandfather’s immense backdrop.

Catawba rhododendron flourish at higher elevations and cooler temperatures. This native species generally blooms from late May to mid-June, based on its location within the park, and lines several trails with its natural splendor.

A much rarer species, the pink-shell azalea, reaches its peak bloom earlier in May. Its cousin, the flame azalea, appears to glow in vibrant shades of yellow and orange and can be seen blooming alongside Split and Sphinx Rocks later this month.

The rosebay rhododendron with its light-pink flowers is the last to bloom in June and may be in its early stages toward the lower elevations in the park during the Rhododendron Ramble. To learn more about the park’s rhododendron, visit www.grandfather.com/the-remarkable-rhododendron-ramble.

Due to its wide range in elevation – a nearly 1,000-foot change from base to peak – Grandfather Mountain provides viewers with a longer window of opportunity to see the beautiful rhododendron in bloom. That said, once they bloom, this species’ flowers can be here one day and gone the next, especially if a heavy rain rolls in.

Fortunately, the Rhododendron Rambles take place when many of the park’s wild rhododendron are blossoming and offer guests the chance to learn something unexpected.

Beginning this Saturday, Grandfather Mountain will operate under its extended summer hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with last entry at 5:30 p.m. and trails closing at 6 p.m. Guests are strongly encouraged to book their visit in advance at www.grandfather.com/tickets.

Few plants signify summer in the High Country quite like the rhododendron, as the rhododendron’s colors are most extraordinary in the mountains, meaning guests who visit during this time of year are in for a treat. One of the species in bloom for Grandfather Mountain’s Rhodo Ramble is the Catawba rhododendron. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Skip Sickler)

