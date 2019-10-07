The Photographer’s Perspective: Dinner and Learn at Blue Ridge ArtSpace with Ty Brown Oct. 16 and Michael Raulson Oct. 17

Published Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2:48 pm

By Joe Johnson

Blue Ridge ArtSpace will be hosting Dinner and Learn events on October 16 and 17 related to “The Photographer’s Perspective”. Two renowned photographers, Ty Brown and Michael Raulson, will be speaking about two different topics relating to art form that is photography.

Ty Brown (Tyrie) has been a photographer for 40+ years with career work ranging from photojournalist, educator, magazine publisher to fine art photography. He holds a B.S. in Advertising/Photojournalism from the University of Kansas and studied at the Kansas City Art Institute. He will speak on Wednesday, October 16th at 6pm on the topic of “Looking vs. Seeing: How to Improve Your Image Taking”.

Michael Raulson is an award winning photographer, whose pictures hang from south Florida to Michigan. Mike’s work includes Wildlife, Portraits, Landscapes, and Seascapes plus Weddings, or any other rites of passage. Over his years of experience he has acquired a wealth of knowledge about cameras and how to make the changing technology work for you. He will be speaking on Thursday, October 17th at 6pm on “Mirrorless Cameras vs. DSLR Cameras”.

The talks are being offered in a “dinner and learn” format at Blue Ridge ArtSpace, located at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. Both talks are free and open to the public and guests are encouraged to bring along their dinner to enjoy during these presentations on photography.

If you have an interest in photography, improving your photography skills, art in general, or you just need something free and fun to do on October 16 and 17, make your way up to Blue Ridge ArtSpace to have your artistic sensibilities enlightened by two expert photographers with dozens of years’ worth of experience in the art form!

Comments

comments