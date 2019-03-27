The Lodges at Eagles Nest to Host Open House & Builder Showcase for Fundraiser May 4 & 5

Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 9:28 am

By Tim Gardner

The Lodges at Eagles Nest will host a two-day Open House & Builder Showcase on Saturday, May 4th and Sunday, May 5th.

The event will be held onsite at 51 Eagles Nest Lane in Banner Elk and will provide a chance for attendees to receive an extensive look at The Lodges at Eagles Nest–the fastest-growing, master-planned community in Western North Carolina. Its homes are as impressive as their panoramic views. All are located a short distance from downtown Banner Elk, Boone and the ski slopes of Beech Mountain.

The world truly looks different at 5,200 feet at The Lodges at Eagles Nest. Nature’s majesty is in full effect, as far as the eye can see, which is roughly 60 miles on a clear day. It’s a perfect place to experience all the natural beauty and variety of the North Carolina High Country. With one of the highest elevations in the area—Eagles Nest is a haven for year-round outdoor activity, catering to every age and interest. Families have access to a full complement and wide array of amenities, sweeping views, freshwater streams, and miles and miles of scenic trails to be explored on foot or by UTV/ATV.

Attendees at the Open House & Builder Showcase will have the chance to see those premier amenities while witnessing the dynamic living experiences offered. Featured during the event are more than 30 dream mountain homes (some private and some for sale) in multiple styles and price points, ranging from $400,000 to $3 million-plus. Each of these exquisite homes was built to appeal to every member of a family.

Jeremy Handysides, Director of Sales and Marketing for The Waterfront Group, based in Cornelius, NC, is helping spearhead The Lodges at Eagles Nest Open House & Builder Showcase. He offered the following remarks about it while welcoming all who want to attend: “Our Open House & Builder Showcase will be a great opportunity to walk into some of the most amazing homes in the North Carolina High Country, all while donating to charity. We are very excited about the event and are expecting a crowd as enthusiastic about it as all those who have worked so hard to put it together. We’re opening the (main entrance) gates to anyone who wants to come in and look forward to seeing a huge gathering.”

Highlighted builders at the Open House & Builder Showcase will include: Kidder Construction, Wheels Contracting, Inc., Bennett Fine Homes and Tom Eggers Construction.

Tickets to the Open House & Builder Showcase at The Lodges at Eagles Nest are $40 per person. Limited availability applies as only 100 tickets will be sold. To purchase tickets or obtain more information about the event, call 1-866-399-5006 or log online at: eaglesnestatbannerelk.com/open-house.

Proceeds derived from the Open House & Builder Showcase will be graciously donated to the following charities: Camp New Hope of Glendale Springs, NC, Spirit Ride, Feeding Avery Families, Inc. and Hospitality House.

