King Street Farmers’ Market Returns for the 2021 Season on May 4

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:59 am

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is excited to announce that the King Street Market will be back on Tuesday, May 4!

Come on out from 4-7 p.m. for music, kids’ activities, community organizations, vendors and friends!

This year, the King Street Market is back and better than ever with more vendors and products, while still offering a spacious and sanitary shopping experience for customers.

“If you’ve never been to the King Street Market, this year is the year to go! It’s a very spacious and relaxing afternoon market that offers a wide variety of local groceries and is filled with upbeat music, kid’s activities, and special events. This year in particular, we are happy to host 26 vendors that are selling products that will satisfy all of your craft and veggie needs. It’s a really lovely place to be and I hope folks come out to visit.” stated Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Farmers’ Market Manager Ellie Mullis.

What You’ll Find at the King Street Market

At the King Street Market what you’ll find includes produce, plants, herbs, meat, honey, crafts, CBD products, chocolate, baked goods, eggs, soaps, tinctures, and more!

Both vendors and customers will be required to wear masks and the King Street Market will be continuing to follow CDC guidelines as the season develops.

After-work Hours & Central Location

The King Street Market is an important part of local food access in the community as it provides an alternative for those who want to shop local but can’t access local food at other times. Designed with working families in mind so it’s conveniently located in a central location with after-work hours, the King Street Market is walkable from downtown. It is also beside buildings like the Senior Center and WIC Office, and is on the Human Services Center Appalcart bus stop.

Double Up Food Bucks

The Double Up Food Bucks program is one of Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s food equity programs that doubles people’s federal nutrition benefits such as SNAP, WIC FMNP, and Senior FMNP vouchers when they shop at local markets. In 2020, Double Up matched over $23,758 in nutrition benefits at Watauga County’s 4 farmers’ markets.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program will be continued this year for the spring and summer. This program supports families with children who were eligible for free or reduced lunch at school, but haven’t been able to access that food due to virtual learning during COVID-19. P-EBT benefits can be doubled at the market just like SNAP!

About the King Street Market

Operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, the King Street Market is a spacious, outdoor market that operates every Tuesday from May through October. The King Street Market is designed with working families in mind to give them the perfect opportunity to shop local during the week!

For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow on Facebook @KingStreetMkt and on Instagram @kingstreetmarket. For general inquiries or to be added to the weekly newsletter, please email [email protected]

About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRIWA, please visit www.brwia.org.

For additional information about the King Street Market, please visit www.brwia.org/ksm.html, or contact Ellie Mullis, Farmers’ Market Manager for Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture at [email protected] or 828-386-1537.