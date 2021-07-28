The King Bees Buzz the Watauga Public Library for Free Outside Concert on August 6th

The Watauga County Public Library invites the community to a free concert with The King Bees, Friday, August 6th, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM on the lawn at the library, 140 Queen Street in Boone, NC, (828 260 3254). Parking for the event is at the library and is free.

Proclaimed as “Legendary Blues stylists…” by The Knoxville Journal, The King Bees, Rob “Hound Dog” Baskerville and Penny “Queen Bee” Zamagni, tour worldwide and have played Paris, Rome, London, New York and Chicago, Savannah, Charlotte, and Durham. Yet a favorite venue of the duo is the New River Blues Festival at Grassy Creek in our neighboring Ashe County, and they call the North Carolina mountains home. We are delighted to have them stop with us at the library for an evening of Blues and American Roots music.

Grab a blanket or bring folding chairs for the lawn, and pack a picnic basket if you like. We will see you at the Watauga County Public Library for some great music!

Please note: In the event of rain, we will live stream the concert on a library YouTube channel.

We will post this link to our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wataugacountylibrary

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

