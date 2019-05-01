The High Country Wine Trail Introduces Scavenger Hunt to Four of the Area’s Wineries May 17

Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 4:30 pm

Coming this May 17th-19th, the area’s High Country Wine Trail will be introducing their first-ever Wine Trail Scavenger Hunt event. Participants will buy a ticket good for one free tasting (if they can solve the riddle) at each of the four wineries, Banner Elk Winery, Grandfather Vineyard and Winery, Linville Falls Winery, and Watauga Lake Winery. Those who complete the scavenger hunt will receive a stemless wine glass with an exclusive High Country Wine Trail design. They will also be entered into a drawing to win the grand prize of a $20 gift certificate to each winery, an $80 value.

Participants will be given a map of the four wineries. Each destination will be accompanied by a riddle that is solvable using clues at the winery. Once the blanks in the riddle are filled in, participants will get a stamp of approval from a winery staff member and receive a free tasting. Upon completing the scavenger hunt, participants can show their map to winery staff at the final winery and receive their glass and entry into the drawing for the grand prize.

Tickets will be purchasable online for $30 (plus tax) and will entitle the participant to the map, good for one free wine tasting at each participating winery. Ticket holders must be 21 years of age and winery staff will card at each location, holding the right to refuse alcohol to underaged or intoxicated participants, regardless of purchased ticket.

The Scavenger Hunt will only take place from May 17th-19th during each winery’s normal hours of operation (available on each winery’s website). The Scavenger Hunt must be completed during those dates to receive the grand prize. The map is also limited to the dates and is not redeemable for free wine tastings outside of the event.

This inaugural event is the first Scavenger Hunt of its kind on the High Country Wine Trail and all four wineries are gearing up for it. Participants are sure to try a wide variety of wines and have a great weekend on the Trail.

For more information, feel free to reach out to any of the participating wineries with questions.

