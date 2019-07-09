The High Country Awaits Farewell Angelina’s Sold-Out FORUM Music Series Performance, July 15

Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 4:20 pm

FE… FI… FO… RUM! This year’s FORUM music series will grind your bones to make its bread! The Lees McRae program has enlisted the help of rising country superstars Farewell Angelina to bring the region the best in contemporary entertainment, cultural enrichment, and, in this case, swinging country jams!

Farewell Angelina is a supergroup of veteran country music veterans, whose accolades include a spot in the fan-voted “Hot Seat” in Taste of Country 2017’s “RISERS” Program by over 20,000 votes, a place on Rolling Stone’s “New Artists You Need to Know” and Roughstock’s “Ones to Watch”. Since their eponymous 2016 debut EP, the band has consistently been recognized as one of the most promising acts in country music today – and their performances are sure to deliver! They’ve opened for such renowned acts as Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Frankie Ballard, Jake Owen, Billy Currington, Maroon 5, Trace Adkins, and many more.

Music Row’s Bob Oermann says, “This female quartet has flawlessly rehearsed vocal harmonies to spare. The shimmering, echoey production is lovely. The song is super contemporary: “You know only two things get better with time, women and wine.” Welcome to the winner’s circle.” Roughstock calls them a “Superstar Act… with Killer Songs.” Rolling Stone says, “Wickedly smart songwriting delivered with a healthy dash of sass… deft playing… into one sonic knockout punch.”

The band’s highly anticipated “Women and Wine” EP (that the band co-produced) was released on January 25th, 2019 to rave reviews. While tickets to their July 15th performance at the Hayes Auditorium are sold out, you can still RSVP to be notified if tickets go on sale.

Comments

comments