The Easter Bunny is Hopping Towards Watauga with Easter Egg Hunts In Store for Next Weekend

Published Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:22 pm

By Hailey Blevins

The Easter Bunny will be making its way to Watauga in the next few weeks. The Towns of Boone, Banner Elk and Blowing Rock have been busy planning this year’s Easter egg hunts. Each town has scheduled its egg hunt for Saturday, April 13. Head out next weekend and join the fun before the eggs are gone!

Boone Easter Eggstravaganza

The Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA) and the Watauga County Public Library are delighted to announce the 18th annual downtown Boone Easter Eggstravaganza.

This year’s Eggstravaganza will take place on Saturday, April 13, at the Watauga County Public Library at 2 p.m. with entertainment, arts and crafts.

Activities at the library will include Easter egg hunts, games and activities for all ages. Easter egg hunts will be divided into three age groups: 0-3 years old, 4-7 years old, and 8-12 years old.

During the Easter egg hunts, visit with special guests, such as Twist the Balloon Man, a face painter, representatives from Western Youth Network, and other surprise guests. Enjoy games activities and more until 4 p.m.

This year will also feature a downtown scavenger hunt for kids and parents. Clue cards can be picked up at Watauga County Library. Participants will follow the clues to the different businesses, where they will get a stamp on their card and an Easter egg at each spot. The hunt will include 9 stops per card, and once completed they can be turned in for prizes at the library.

Parking enforcement in downtown will stop at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, to assist with activities at the library. In the event of inclement weather, a decision about the day’s activities will be posted on downtownboonenc.com by 10 a.m. the morning of the event.

We hope you can join use for a day of spring fun in downtown Boone, and remember your Easter basket!

For more information, please call 828-268-6283.

Banner Elk Easter Eggstravaganza

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Meet the Easter Bunny, get your Easter Treasure Map, and line up for the Easter Egg Hunt at the Historic Banner Elk School starting at 10 a.m. followed by an Easter Egg Hunt, games, crafts, music and a magician from 10:15 a.m. until noon in the Town Park.

Come find the Golden Egg!

Snow/rain location: Historic Banner Elk School Courtyard

Learn more about this event at bannerelk.org.

Blowing Rock Easter Festival and Egg Hunt

Blowing Rock’s Easter Festival and Egg hunt will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Games and activities start at 10 a.m. and the egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. in Memorial Park. Bounce houses will be available for hopping fun until 12 p.m.

At 10:45 a.m., there will be an egg contest. Bring a decorated egg to participate!

All ages are welcome. Come out with your Easter basket and don’t forget to visit the Easter Bunny!

