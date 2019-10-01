The David Childers Trio Performing on October 5 at Harvest House Presented by JSMHM

Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12:39 pm

Folks here in the High Country are in for a treat as Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents The David Childers Trio on Saturday, October 5th at the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone. This “Carolina Native Songster” concert begins at 7:30pm.

Singer-songwriter David Childers is the proverbial study in contradictions. A resident of Mount Holly, North Carolina, he’s a former high-school football player with the aw-shucks demeanor of a good ol’ Southern boy. But he’s also a well-read poet and painter who cites Chaucer and Kerouac as influences, fell in love with folk as a teen, listens to jazz and opera, and fed his family by practicing law before turning in his license to concentrate on his creative passions.

Childers has always regarded his place in the musical pantheon as that of an outsider, though not deservedly so. As those involved with his music indicate, he’s well-regarded among tastemakers. Evidence includes playing the syndicated World Café and Mountain Stage radio shows (he’s done the latter twice), as well as MerleFest’s mainstage. He’s also toured in Europe, and hopes to again. But he credits the support of family and friends with helping him sustain his musical career — which began in college, though he didn’t start recording until the ’90s.

Childers’ latest album, Run Skeleton Run, released May 5, 2017 on Ramseur Records, is filled with the kinds of songs that have made him a favorite of fans and fellow artists including neighbors the Avett Brothers. Scott Avett contributes to four tracks, and Avetts bassist Bob Crawford co-executive-produced the effort with label head Dolph Ramseur. (Crawford and Childers, both history buffs, have recorded and performed together in the Overmountain Men).

In fact, it was Crawford who kick-started this album, Childers’ sixth solo effort, by suggesting he reunite with Don Dixon (R.E.M., the Smithereens), who’d produced Crawford’s favorite Childers album, Room 23 (done with his band the Modern Don Juans). Crawford also suggested tracking at Mitch Easter’s Fidelitorium Recordings.

Crawford has also called Childers “a great friend, a great thinker and a great man … a true North Carolina treasure.” But let’s take out “North Carolina,” because Childers is the kind of treasure who can spread joy wherever people love listening to great songs. In other words, just about anywhere. Or everywhere.

Childers will be joined by Korey Dudley on bass and David Niblock on acoustic guitar.

This concert is supported by the following business sponsors; Mast General Store, Mountain Time Publishing and the High Country Press. Additional support is provided by Watauga County Arts Council and Grassroots Funds from the NC Arts Council. JSMHM is also proud to be included as a site on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina (BlueRidgeMusicNC.com).

Tickets cost $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Student tickets are $5. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Advance tickets may be purchased online or at Stick Boy Bread Company (345 Hardin St, Boone), and Footsloggers on Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock.

Directions and more info can be found at the JSMHM website –

www.mountainhomemusic.org/

