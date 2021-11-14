The Carolina Snowbelles to Perform Two Holiday Shows on December 4 and 5

A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas returns this December to the stage at Appalachian Theatre of the High Country and Alliance Auditorium.

A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas is certain to feature something for everyone! From beloved classics like Merry and Bright, Sing and Like This by The Carolina Snowbelles director Cheryl Cutlip, to a zesty new work by Brooke Church Handy performed to a rousing rendition of Go Tell it on the Mountain. Ballet lovers will delight as dolls come to life in an enchanted toy shop scene choreographed by Bradley Parquette, and, to remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season, guest artists, The Turning Point Dance Company from Wilmington, NC, directed by Cory Smith, will be on hand to present an uplifting rendition of Handel’s Messiah.

Tickets: thecarolinasnowbelles.com

Trailer: Promo Video

A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas is a production of Project Dance Foundation, 501-c-3 arts and education organization. All proceeds support the Carolina Snowbelle’s scholarship program.











