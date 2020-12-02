The Carolina Snowbelles to Perform Holiday Show Virtually in 2020; See Trailer Here!

A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas returns this December 12, 2020-January 4, 2021 with a “very virtual” rendition of the High Country’s newest holiday tradition.

Spectacular changes are happening for The Carolina Snowbelles as they present an online show partnering with Arthur Rasco of Journey Light Creative, LLC. The 1-hour production features a brand new digitally engineered routine inspired by the late Busby Berkeley entitled TWILIGHT. Filmed with green screen technology, this icicle wonderland is made possible by the heartfelt imagination of each dancing Snowbelle who transports us into a magical world where ballerinas drop out of the cool snowy sky and urban dancers multiply by the droves. Finally, the routine culminates into dancing kaleidoscopic snowflakes.

Tickets on sale at thecarolinasnowbelles.com . Performances can be enjoyed December 12, 2020-January 4, 2021. All proceeds support The Carolina Snowbelles scholarship program of The Project Dance Foundation, a 501-c-3 arts and education organization.

“We anticipated returning to our home at the beautifully restored Appalachian Theatre of the High Country with additional performances in 2020 after sold out performances last year. Instead, we’ve all learned a new skill; dancing on film, “said Cheryl Cutlip, Rockette alumnus and director of The Carolina Snowbelles.

For a sneakpeak of this year’s show enjoy this preview: Watch Trailer