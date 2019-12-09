The Carolina Snowbelles to Perform Holiday Show at The Appalachian Theatre this Friday & Saturday

Published Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:01 pm

A new performance holiday tradition will begin in downtown Boone this weekend with the production of A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas. Local precision dance troupe The Carolina Snowbelles is headed to the newly renovated Appalachian Theatre to debut their holiday show on December 13 at 7:30 pm and December 14 at 3:00pm.

The 22-member dance troupe has been rehearsing this 90 minute show since August – their most ambitious and comprehensive performance to date. A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas will feature precision tap and jazz, vocal performance, and ballet, as well as spoken word and audience interaction. Throughout the performance, audience members will experience the Snowbelles’ impressive precision dance and spectacular costuming along with two brand new scenes featuring choreography by New York City Ballet alumnus, Amanda Edge and Colorado Ballet alumnus, Brad Parquette.

“Our creative team thought it would be a fantastic challenge for the company members age 10 and up to not only learn the unique style of precision dance but to also experience creating a full production that will spark a new performance holiday tradition in the high country of NC” said Cheryl Cutlip, Rockette alumnus and director of The Carolina Snowbelles.

Family, friends, and supporters are welcome to attend the show and tickets are on sale now. Visit apptheatre.org or call (828) 865-3000 to reserve your seat.

“Precision dance is an entirely different medium of the art form than most young girls experience, requiring incredible teamwork, which can be a challenge for adolescent girls, said Karyn Kennedy Herterich, president of the Kennedy-Herterich Foundation, “One of the most positive impacts of Cheryl’s lessons has been the incredible communication skills – especially with older people – and the development of poise and self-esteem. These traits will prove to be invaluable to their futures.”

As a scholarship program of the nonprofit Project Dance Foundation, young dancers who earn a position with The Carolina Snowbelles through an audition process participate solely on merit. Your support is needed in order for this program to continue. Join those who celebrate young local artists by giving a tax-deductible donation to the Project Dance Foundation, c/o The Carolina Snowbelles, 276-H Watauga Village Drive, Suite 139, Boone, NC 28607 and more information can be found at THECAROLINASNOWBELLES.COM

