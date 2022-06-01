The Banner House Museum Announces Summer 2022 Hours, Tours, and Tickets

The Banner House Museum is excited to announce hours, tours, and tickets for Summer 2022!

Experience 19th-century life in Banner Elk and the High Country in the home of Samuel Henry Banner, one of Banner Elk’s early settlers and his his wife, Jane Hyder Banner, and their seven children. The circa 1870 house has been furnished with period heirlooms donated and loaned by area residents to tell the story of Banner Elk life from the 1870’s to the 1900’s. Additionally, an Exhibition Room highlights local history from the nineteenth and twentieth century. This year’s exhibition focuses on Avery County’s Plumtree community and the Tarheel Mica Company.

The museum opens for summer visitors on June 11, 2022. Hours are 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. General admission is $5 per person. The museum is located close to downtown on Hickory Nut Gap Road near the Banner Elk Greenway and next to the Mill Pond. The address is 7990 Hickory Nut Gap RoadBanner Elk, NC 28604-2261.

Daily walking tours of downtown Banner Elk depart the museum at noon Wednesdays through Saturdays. Tour tickets (includes museum admission) are $10 per person.

Can’t visit in person? Check out the museum’s website at http://bannerhousemuseum.org/. A free PocketSights virtual walking tour is available for mobile download via link on the museum’s calendar page: http://bannerhousemuseum.org/calendar/

Courtesy of The Banner House Museum.

