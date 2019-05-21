The Art Cellar’s Spring Exhibition Continues with Reception Coming Up on May 25

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:06 pm

The Art Cellar Gallery is excited to kick off the season with their first exhibition. Through the Eyes of Robert Eoff & The Nature of Clay by Judy Brater, began May 14th and continue through June 8th. This exhibition marks the beginning of many solo/group shows taking place this year. This first exhibition showcases the watercolor paintings of artist Robert (Bob) Eoff and the delicate hand formed clay works of artist Judy Brater.

Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Bob spent most of his adult career in broadcast television for The New York Times Company in New York City. He began painting in the early 1970’s after being inspired by the work produced in an art colony in Memphis. Initially self taught, Bob trained himself in the way of the brush and the flow of the colors. Eventually he took classes which led him away from his “colored water” paintings to the richly pigmented watercolors that he is creating today. Through the Eyes of Robert Eoff will feature works that capture Bob’s views of the world around him. Focusing on local people, mountain vistas and places and of course fishing! The work of Robert Eoff has been featured throughout the high country and the South. He is an associate member of the North Carolina and Florida Watercolor Societies as well as the American Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society.

Also a Tennessee native, Judy Brater grew up with art being an integral part of her daily life on her family’s farm. Encouraged, inspired and energized by her grandmother, a painter and a quilter, as well as her mother who was also a quilter, Judy chose to pursue a career in the arts. Judy’s thrown and hand formed clay work is altered while the clay is still wet to create unique shaping. Coils that look like twigs, hand embossed embellishments, birds and other local fauna decorate these nature inspired works. Just before the final firing, each piece is decorated with various hand-painted glazes. The result is a unique finished piece in bold and bright colors. Many viewers are amazed with the detail and quality or work that Brater produces. The Nature of Clay will highlight Judy’s most recent works which include several highly decorated and beautifully glazed canisters and large vessels as well as smaller works.

Together these two artists work fill the gallery with bright, fun colors and welcome the viewer in to an intimate look at the world around us; from fish in a stream to the little yellow finch perched on a branch. Join us to see these wonderful shows and come meet the artists at the opening reception May 25, 4-6 p.m.

The Art Cellar Gallery focuses on North Carolina artists while including select artists from across the Southeast, showing work from large scale canvases to smaller works on paper as well as including sculpture, glass and clay. A high country arts destination celebrating 27 seasons, The Art Cellar Gallery is located on Hwy. 184 in Banner Elk and is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm. For more information contact the gallery online or by phone at www. artcellaronline.com or 828-898-5175.

