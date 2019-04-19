The Art Cellar Gallery Releases 2019 Schedule

Published Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2:18 pm

By Hailey Blevins

What started as a 1,200 square feet space has grown to more than 4,000 in the last 27 years. The space is home to The Art Cellar Gallery and Framemakers, owned by Pam and Michael McKay. The gallery specializes in fine art, sculpture and other three-dimensional works in clay, glass, wood and stone, working to promote Appalachian artists as often as possible. The in-house frame shop has framed over 20,000 works since opening.

Over the years, Pam and Michael have been extensively involved in the arts. After graduating from Appalachian State University, Pam with a degree in art marketing and production and Michael with a business degree, the couple decided to stay and make their home here. They were founding donors to the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and have continued to support the center since. Pam has served on the art advisory board and the interior design advisory board at the university, as well as serving as a consultant on design portfolios and presentations in the Interior Design Department. The couple have also been involved with art education through events in the local grade and high schools and with exhibitions at Cannon Memorial Hospital and Lees-McRae College.

In celebration of 27 years, Sarah Myers, the gallery director, says that the Art Cellar is changing up their art shows a bit for the 2019 season. “We’re doing a lot of solo shows this year, and it’s kind of interesting the way we’re doing it.” The Art Cellar is excited for the big shows coming up, starting in May.

The first show of the season is a combination of two solo shows: Through the Eyes of Robert Eoff and The Nature of Clay with Judy Brater. Myers notes that this is like doing two solo shows in one! Eoff is primarily a watercolor painter, and the gallery has a lot of his new works in and is working on framing them and getting them on the walls for next month. Brater’s pottery is all hand-formed and hand-done, mostly coil built, and the gallery is looking forward to when she brings her work in, noting that her work is incredible and full of nature.

Similarly, the Richard Oversmith and Ben Owen III will be sharing some overlapping dates for their solo shows. All shows are solo shows except The Art of Landscape, which features the works of Scott Boyle, Trey Finney & Tony Griffin in one show.

The shows each focus on a different artists and medium, sometimes considering different perspectives and styles as well. Each show will feature new works by each artist according to Myers, so the shows will be a glimpse into the artists’ latest work. The Art Cellar recently received 20 new paintings from Richard Oversmith to switch out with older works, though these aren’t for the show but rather for the season.

Myers says that most artists typically take out older things and bring in new things around this time of year, “I’m up to my ears in new artwork. It’s great seeing new things coming in and how wonderful they are. It’s going to be a really exciting year. We’re pleased with the way things are going. The gallery is shaping up and we’re starting to see people everyday more and more. We’re ready for people to be here and to get the artwork flowing!”

Visitors will be able to enjoy exhibits, artist talks and other special events this year. Each show will have a reception from 4-6 p.m. except the last 2 shows, which are holiday shows and have receptions from 3-5 because of the time change.

Visitors can also take the chance to see the remodeling that the Art Gallery has done in the past few years during these shows, “It has gone through some changes, and we’re moving things around and changing things. If not on the outside, then definitely on the inside. We want people to come in and see what we’ve got and see what’s going on.”

For more about The Art Cellar Gallery, visit http://www.artcellaronline.com/.

Schedule

May 14-June 8: Through the Eyes of Robert Eoff & The Nature of Clay – Judy Brater

Opening Reception: May 25, 4-6 p.m.

June 11-July 6: The Art of Landscape – Scott Boyle, Trey Finney & Tony Griffin

Opening Reception: June 15, 4-6 p.m.

July 9-July 27: Panoramic Views – Richard Oversmith

Opening Reception: June 20, 4-6 p.m.

July 9-August 10: From the Earth – Ben Owen III

Opening Reception: July 20, 4-6 p.m.

July 30-August 17: Natural Perspective – Loren DiBenedetto

Opening Reception: August 3, 4-6 p.m.

August 20-September 7: Visual Reflections – Noyes Capehart

Opening Reception: August 24, 4-6 p.m.

November 29-30: Annual Thanksgiving Pottery Showcase – Tim Turner

Open House: each day, 3-5 p.m.

December 14: Holiday Open House

Open House: 3-5 p.m.

