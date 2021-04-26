The Art Cellar Gallery Kicks Off 2021 Summer Season with a Show for Richard Oversmith

Published Monday, April 26, 2021 at 3:35 pm

A unique feature of humanity is the desire and ability to create and appreciate art. Over the centuries many stylistic movements have risen and fallen. Today, contemporary art allows all styles to create their own space in galleries and museums around the world. The Art Cellar Gallery is fortunate to represent many artists with styles spanning from photo realism to abstraction. One prominent style that is widely practiced and celebrated in contemporary art is impressionism. Impressionism originated in the late 1800s and is categorized by rapid thick brush strokes, which enable the artist to capture light, movement and color like they never could with other traditional styles. The style gained popularity with French artists like Monet, Degas, Renoir and Cezanne. Later, its influence captured the attention of artists and collectors internationally and remains highly sought after.

One of The Art Cellar’s highly regarded impressionist’s is North Carolina native, Richard Oversmith. He has won over 15 awards and has been featured in over 70 exhibitions nationally since the 1990s. Oversmith received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kendall College in Michigan and was invited to study at the Royal College of Art in London, England to refine his talent for oil painting and gain experience working en plein air. After his many travels around the United States and overseas, the mountains of North Carolina called him home.

The Art Cellar Gallery is excited to begin its 2021 Summer Season with a diverse and compelling exhibition line-up. It is fitting to kick off the season with a show for Richard Oversmith, as he commemorates the High Country with his vibrant impressionistic landscapes. Western North Carolina offers infinite inspiration through the natural beauty of rolling mountains, torrential waterfalls and serene farm scenes. Oversmith said the region “evokes the artist’s muse,” and The Art Cellar Gallery can’t wait to exhibit his many wonderful oil and gouache pieces.

Oversmith considers painting to be his voice. He composes a painting stroke by stroke to reveal his vision, provoking the viewer to interact with his work. His pieces speak to the viewer as the setting from which he is painting speaks to him, “creating only as many brush strokes as are needed for the viewer’s eyes to understand and connect.”

An exhibition for Richard Oversmith will be held at The Art Cellar Gallery Monday, May 17 through Saturday, May 29 with a chance to interact with him and his artwork at an open house on Friday, May 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. The Art Cellar Gallery has prepared a very exciting line-up for this summer season which will feature other artists including Zoey Brookshire, Carolyn Blaylock, William Dunlap, Tony Griffin, Gregory Smith, Noyes Capehart and Raymond Chorneau. Visit the website at www.artcellargallery.com for a full season schedule!