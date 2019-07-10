The Art Cellar Gallery is Excited to Feature Two Incredible Solo Shows Beginning This Week

Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9:37 am

The Art Cellar Gallery is excited to bring to the public two incredible solo shows beginning next week. “Panoramic Views” by Richard Oversmith and “From the Earth” by Ben Owen III will take over the main gallery starting July 9. Experience landscapes and interiors through Oversmith’s strong impressionistic voice from July 9th – July 27th and Owen’s fusion of early American and modern-day pottery from July 9th – August 10th. Join the gallery in welcoming both artists July 20, from 4 – 6 for an artist reception.

Richard Oversmith studied for his career as an artist at Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, Michigan and at the Royal College of Art in London, England where he discovered plein air painting (outdoors on location) and his love for oil paint. Oversmith derives inspiration from the myriad of different views Western North Carolina provides. From humble and grand manmade scenes to untouched mother nature, Oversmith captures the scenes’ mood and incorporates his own message through his impressionistic style for the viewer to interpret. He has left nothing to chance as his use of stroke economy shows his deliberate intention when applying each brushstroke. His many awards show the art community’s recognition of his artistic voice and intentions.

Ben Owen III comes from a family tradition of pottery that stretches as far back as pre-revolutionary America in 1700. Owen gained his passion through an apprenticeship with his grandfather, Ben Owen Sr., a renowned master in pottery. Owen has absorbed his family traditions and trade secrets to make it his own. As a result, he creates pieces that are reminiscent of early American concepts with his own modern-day twist and experimentation. This approach, combined with incredible quality, is so distinctive. In a world where true artist appreciation usually only occurs post-mortem, UNC-Wilmington dubbed him a “North Carolina Living Treasure” in 2004.

The Art Cellar Gallery welcomes you on July 9th to enjoy this unique experience as they open both shows: “Panoramic Views” featuring Richard Oversmith and “From the Earth” featuring Ben Owen III. Please join the gallery and the artists for an artists reception July 20, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public.

The Art Cellar Gallery focuses on North Carolina artists while including select artists from across the Southeast, showing work from large scale canvases to smaller works on paper as well as including sculpture, glass and clay. A high country arts destination celebrating 27 seasons, The Art Cellar Gallery is located on Hwy. 184 in Banner Elk and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. For more information contact the gallery online or by phone: artcellaronline.com and 828-898-5175 .

