The Annual Fairy Day in the Daniel Boone Native Gardens is on Saturday, July 13th from 1-5pm

New vendors and activities have been revealed for 2024’s annual Fairy Day in the Daniel Boone Native Gardens on Saturday July 13, 2024, from 1-5pm. Admission is free for children and adults dressed in mythical/fairy attire and $3 for un-costumed adults with proceeds benefiting the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, a non-profit garden, located at 651 Horn in the West Drive in Boone.

Music and dance will be ongoing throughout the afternoon with local singer/songwriters: Erin Williams Banks and Cayla Fralick, Noelle Austin with a song circle and scarf play leading into Beginner Ballet with Gigi Perazolo. Neighborhood yoga will provide a kid friendly yoga flow, Sole Impact Studios will showcase a clogging performance, Old Souls are playing old time music along with The Walls, a gospel family band with members 13 and under. Look for Las Rosas y El Clavel, an array of Mexican dancers for a performance in the grass in between acts.

Food trucks and offerings include: Lou Lou’s Cotton Candy, The Cardinal Burger Wagon, The Hungry Monk and EarthFare so come hungry to enjoy burgers, sandwiches, snacks, cotton candy, cold drinks, lemonade, donuts and of course, delicious Stickboy Bakery cookies.

Enhance your fairy flair with Fake a Face painting, Riley Owens’ Fairy Hair, and GaeasCandy jewelry. High Country Crystals, Peace of Green with succulents and other plants, High Country Fungi with mushroom kits along with Acorn Lie Creations, Gold Dust Creative and Becca Childress Creative will all be present on the grounds for purchases with a portion of their proceeds donated to the gardens.

Blue Ridge Women ni Agriculture, The Children’s Playhouse, Marsha Walpole, the Watauga County Library, the Watauga Arts Council and Betty Womack with fairy trees will be stationed in the gardens providing free, hands-on activities. Create lasting memories with a photo op with Fairies Brucie Abella and Acorn Lief while strolling through the gardens or find a new perspective with intuitive guide, Catherine Walters.

Come enjoy an enchanting afternoon in the gardens with vendors, food and FAIRIES while supporting Daniel Boone Native Gardens. For more information or to volunteer contact: Sharon, fairyday@danielboonenativegardens.org

