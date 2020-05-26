Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:33 pm

The 33rd Annual Symphony by the Lake at Chetola has been postponed to August 22nd

The Symphony by the Lake at Chetola has been postponed from the traditional fourth Friday in July to Saturday, August 22nd, 2020. This year’s program will feature musical selections from previous Symphony by the Lake performances and will be comprised of the “best of the best.”

“After careful consideration of all the factors, we feel that the Symphony would be a great path forward for the community as so many consider this event to be the social centerpiece of Blowing Rock’s summer. While some more vulnerable residents and visitors will not be in attendance, we feel that there will be many who will participate in a socially distanced manner. Many people are hoping to see some normalcy in their lives and the Chamber is attempting to offer this by hosting Symphony by the Lake and other Chamber sponsored events. Anyone who is uncomfortable should first and foremost take care of themselves and their loved ones” said Charles Hardin, President / CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber.

Some changes to the event will be made to ensure the safety of patrons and volunteers. Unfortunately, shuttles to Chetola from off-site parking lots will not be available. Ticket holders will be allowed to park at Tanger Outlets and public parking areas in Blowing Rock and walk to an event entrance. Parking passes are available for purchase for the Snyder Lot inside Chetola.

General Admission tickets are $40 in advance and are available online at SymphonybytheLake.com. If you’ve already purchased tickets for the event, they will automatically transfer to Saturday, August 22nd. For questions regarding your ticket order, please call 828-295-7951.

Symphony by the Lake at Chetola is organized by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and presented by The Kennedy – Herterich Foundation and Hendrick Luxury Group.