The 2019 Racing Season Gets Underway at Mountain View Speedway this Saturday, April 27

Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 12:10 pm

Drivers and fans alike are anxiously awaiting the 2019 racing season to get underway at Mountain View Speedway at the High Country Fairgrounds off Roby Greene Rd. The season starts Saturday, April 27 with a 3 pm start time. All regular divisions will be in action at the 1/4 mile clay oval on Opening Day. Then on May 4, the Late Models join all regular divisions for a $500 to win Inaugural Cancer Warrior Race. All regular divisions competing on May 4th will be racing for $500 to win as well. Several giveaways are planned and all proceeds will go to the Cancer Warrior Race Foundation and will be a yearly event. One special person will be chosen each year by the foundation to give the proceeds to. The track will operate most Saturdays through mid-October with the exception of the weekends of the Boone Bike Rallies and the Beerfest. More info can be obtained by calling (828)773-6896 or at Mountain View Speedway or on Facebook.

2019 SCHEDULE

***SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

MORE SPECIAL EVENTS TO BE ADDED AS DETAILS ARE FINALIZED

**Denotes A Special Event And Special Event Prices Will Be In Effect!**

SATURDAY APRIL 16th (6-9 pm)

Open Practice (ALL DIVISIONS)

SATURDAY APRIL 20th (12-4 pm)

Open Practice (ALL DIVISIONS)

SATURDAY APRIL 27th (3 pm)

OPENING DAY 1st POINTS RACE!!

O4,SS,SM4,S4,FWD,YG,RW

SATURDAY MAY 4th (5 pm)

1st Annual Cancer Warrior Race $500 To WIN All Regular Classes

KIDDIE RIDES @ INTERMISSION!!

LM,SS,SM4,S4,FWD,YG

SATURDAY MAY 11th (6 pm)

CANDY GIVEAWAY @ INTERMISSION!!

O4,SS,SM4,S4,FWD,YG,RW

SATURDAY MAY 18th (6 pm)

KIDS POWER WHEEL RACING @ INTERMISSION!!

LM,SS,SM4,S4,FWD,YG

**MONDAY MAY 27th (3 pm)**

2nd Annual DANNY MAY MEMORIAL DAY RACE

LM,O4,SS,SM4,S4,FWD,YG,RW,CL

SATURDAY JUNE 1st

OFF FOR BOONE BIKE RALLY

**FRIDAY JUNE 7th (7 pm)**

JUST DIRT SOUTHERN STATES MIDGETS + Young Guns +Street Stocks $500 To WIN 50 Lap Chuck Hayes Memorial Race

**SATURDAY June 8th (6 pm)**

JUST DIRT SOUTHERN STATES MIDGETS + Outlaw 4 + Stock 4 + Semi Mod 4 + FWD + Road Warriors

SATURDAY June 15th (6 pm)

DRIVER MEET-N_GREET @ INTERMISSION!!

LM,SS,SM4,S4,FWD,YG

SATURDAY June 22nd (6 pm)

O4,SS,SM4,S4,FWD,YG,RW

SATURDAY June 29th (6 pm) LM,SS,SM4,S4,FWD,YG,RW **FRIDAY JULY 5th** TBA

**SATURDAY JULY 6th**

TBA

SATURDAY JULY 13th

TBA

