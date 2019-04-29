“Terra Incognita” Fine Art Photography at the Jones House for First Friday Art Crawl

Published Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1:58 pm

The Jones House will present Tyrie (Ty) Brown’s exhibit, “Terra Incognita,” in the Mazie Jones Gallery during the First Friday Art Crawl in Friday, May 3. Join the Jones House for a free reception with food and refreshments honoring the exhibit and artist from 6:30-8 p.m. during Art Crawl.

Brown has been involved in photography for more than 40 years. His work ranges from photojournalism, publishing, and fine art photography. Brown’s photography training began in the late sixties and focused primarily on photojournalism for newspapers and magazines. His foray into fine art photography began when his career turned to the publishing field, which has resulted in a diverse collection of images that will be showcased in the Mazie Jones Gallery.

The title of Brown’s exhibit, “Terra Incognita,” comes from a term used in cartography, the study and practice of making maps, for the regions of Earth that had not yet been explored or mapped. Brown said, “I classify my work now as capturing and recording reflected and ambient light with ‘intention and purpose,’ creating black and white and color images using old school and new school methods.”

Join the Jones House in celebrating this talented artist and take a journey into his world of images. “Terra Incognita” will be on display in the Mazie Jones Gallery for the entire month of May. The Jones House galleries, which are free and open to the public, are open Tuesday through Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Jones House proudly exhibits artists and art-based organizations from the High Country all year long. The 2019 gallery lineup features an eclectic and talented group of artists and organizations whose mediums vary from fiber arts to historic photographs and much more.

Each month, a new artist or organization will present their work in the Mazie Jones Gallery and be featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception.

For the 2019 gallery schedule and more information about the Mazie Jones Gallery, special events and music, please visit the Jones House online at www.joneshouse.org or call 828-268-6280.

Comments

comments