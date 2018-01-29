TAC Talk: Black Mountain College: 1933-1957, History and Legacy, Feb. 15 at BRAHM

TAC Talk: Black Mountain College: 1933-1957, History and Legacy Thursday, February 15, 2018

6 p.m.-7 p.m. This talk is FREE for museum members and $5 for non-members. This presentation will give an overview of the fascinating story of Black Mountain College and an introduction to the work of the Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center in Asheville. Black Mountain College existed for a mere 24 years, but in that short time, the small experimental college in the Appalachian Mountains just outside of Asheville produced a legacy that makes it central to American culture in multiple ways. While often thought of as an art school, in actuality the arts were just one important aspect of an overarching liberal arts education emphasizing the broader area of the humanities. The college’s influence on the arts and education continues to this day. From the centrally important teachers such as John Andrew Rice, Josef Albers and Charles Olson through other important figures such as Robert Creeley, Mary Caroline (M.C.) Richards, Buckminster Fuller, and John Cage, to the important students such as Robert Rauschenberg, Cy Twombly, Francine du Plessix Gray, Arthur Penn, Dorothea Rockburne, Jonathan Williams, and Suzi Gablik, Black Mountain College influenced American culture through advances in educational practice, the visual and performing arts as well as literature. About the Speaker

Alice Sebrell is the Program Director for the Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center in downtown Asheville. She has been on the staff of the museum since 1999. Over the past 19 years she has worked on many exhibitions, publications, and events, both large and small. She co-organizes the museum’s annual conference ReVIEWING Black Mountain College which is co-hosted by UNC Asheville. Prior to joining the BMC Museum staff, she worked at The Light Factory, a non-profit photographic arts organization in Charlotte. She earned her BFA in photography from the University of Delaware and an MFA in photography from the Savannah College of Art + Design.