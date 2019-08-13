“Sweet High Country Salute: An Evening with Elvis” Proceeds will Go Towards the Sonny Sweet Scholarship Fund, August 22nd

Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:05 am

When Sonny Sweet was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, he wanted to establish a lasting legacy that would help kids. He partnered with Western Youth Network (WYN) to establish a scholarship fund to increase the number of needy High Country adolescents who could participate in WYN’s programs. WYN’s mission is “to build youth of character and confidence so that every young person in the High Country reaches their full potential” and WYN’s vision is “to create a community in which every child, regardless of their circumstance, thrives.” WYN has served struggling High Country youth for over 30 years through high quality enrichment programs after school and in the summer, including mentoring, tutoring, substance abuse prevention, and service learning.

WYN started Sonny’s scholarship fund with a kick-off event in August 2015. WYN’s Sonny Sweet Scholarship Fund has already provided 13 area youth with full scholarships for WYN’s 2016, 2017, and 2018 summer programs. They have now raised over $80,000 for the fund, which is managed by Jonathan Allen Wealth Management. The fund will provide an enduring legacy of Sonny’s commitment to helping youth be all that they can be. WYN is a 501(c)3 High Country United Way member and all donations to WYN (155 WYN Way, Boone, NC 28607) for the Sonny Sweet Scholarship Fund are fully charitable.

An increasing number of High Country youth need these motivational real-world learning experiences and academic help to succeed in school and life. Sonny hopes to grow this scholarship fund to help WYN assist even more High Country youth who most need help. He and Bricca have formed a Scholarship Planning Committee with George Brudzinski, Kristin Copeland, Frankie Groff, Mary Hall, Brenda Lowman, Will O’Malley, Julia Roberts, and Wysteria White to plan events that will raise awareness of and funds for WYN’s Sonny Sweet Scholarship.

The next Sweet High Country Salute: An Evening with Elvis will be August 22, 2019, 6 to 9 pm, at Boone’s Harvest House. This exciting evening will include a catered Southern dinner (just like those that Elvis loved), complimentary beverages, a world-famous, award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist, and several surprises!

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in outfits representing the Elvis era! Lots of fun, and special recognition for the best outfits!

Guests are also encouraged to urge others to attend this great event. Wonderful prizes will be awarded to the top “Guest Getters.” That’s why they’re asking who referred you during the ticket purchase process. And yes, you can vote for yourself.

WYN has also reserved a block of rooms at Boone’s lovely Holiday Inn Express, very near the Harvest House venue, for only $85 for the 22nd, plus taxes. These spacious rooms, with two queen beds, include their deluxe hot breakfast bar with biscuits and sausage gravy, three egg options, two meat options, hot and cold cereals, fresh pancakes, assorted breads and muffins, their world famous cinnamon rolls, yogurt, fruit, milk, coffee, and juices! They also offer free WiFi in all guest rooms and public areas. To reserve the blocked rooms, you will need to call 828-264-2451 and say that you want one of the “Sweet Salute” rooms. The special rate is only available by calling. The blocked rate is available for reservations up until 7/22/19, and refunds for cancellations are available until 6 pm on August 21. More info on this great hotel is at www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/boone/boopr/hoteldetail.

WYN wants this to be a huge success – an evening of both fun and fundraising! They are seeking sponsors for this event so that all ticket sales will be tax-deductible and go directly to Sonny’s fund for WYN scholarships for area youth. Sponsors will be well-recognized for their support and given tickets to the event. Sponsor donations are tax-deductible as well. Sponsorship checks can be made to WYN-SSSF, and sent c/o George

Brudzinski to PO Box 3753, Boone, NC 28607. WYN’s Federal Tax ID is 56-1454674.

The Sonny Sweet Scholarship Fund will help WYN provide a brighter future for more youth who most need help, just as Sonny has done in our community. Please send any inquiries to

[email protected], or call Bricca Sweet (828-964-8406) or Julia Roberts, WYN Development Director (828-264-5174).

Comments

comments