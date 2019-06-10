Summertime Brings Appalachian Summer Festival to the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts

Published Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:28 pm

An Appalachian Summer Festival offers unique and enriching arts experiences to audiences across the Southeast, combining world-class performing and visual arts programing in a spectacular mountain location in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. During an Appalachian Summer Festival, the Turchin Center hosts a variety of visual arts exhibitions and programs that dovetail with the performing arts.

The community is invited to a Summer Exhibition Celebration on July 5 from 6–10 pm. During this event, held in conjunction with the First Friday Downtown Boone Art Crawl, the Turchin Center will celebrate five new exhibitions and participating artists from as far away as Australia will be in the galleries. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet the artists and gain an “insider’s view” of the featured exhibitions. This festive evening is free and open to the public and will include live music by the Kraut Creek Ramblers, refreshments and a cash bar. Beginning on July 3, the Lunch and Learn lecture series will begin and art workshops take place throughout the summer.

Exhibitions

“Let the Circle be Unbroken: Steve & Gretchen Lotz”

July 5 – December 7, 2019: Main Gallery

Gretchen and Steve Lotz continue to inspire, challenge, and find mystery in each other after nearly five decades of an aesthetically inspired partnership. The intertwined worlds they have fashioned find form in the organically entangled artworks they create. Steve’s paintings are inspired by the colors of the deep sea– watery greens, misty blues, rich coral purples and spiny reds. Gretchen too finds inspiration in the creatures of the waters and the birds of the skies.

My Place, or Yours?: Cara Hagan, Guest Curator

June 7 – December 7, 2019: Gallery A

My Place, or Yours? is an exploration into the politics and practice of collaborative work. The artists in this exhibition have all arrived here with the goal of making work together, from a distance. More specifically, the majority of the participants here have embarked on a journey through the philosophy and practice of “Artistic Surrogacy.”

Refugee: Bill Brown,

June 7 – December 7, 2019: Gallery B

According to the Global Citizen there are an estimated 25.4 million refugees worldwide and the UN Refugee Agency reports that over 52% of refugees are children. Regionally beloved sculptor and philanthropist Bill Brown wanted to do something to help relieve this international crisis and turned to what he knows best—creating his Refugee Series. Each freestanding metal piece in the series begins with a figurative form perched on a platform that metaphorically references the refugee journey: a rocking boat, an isolated rooftop, a beloved homeland.

Beyond the Plantations: Images of the New South, Photographs by Michelle Van Parys

July 5, 2019 – February 8, 2020: Mezzanine Gallery

Images of the Old South are often sanitized views of a perfect and prosperous plantation life yet ignore the conflict, conquest, and transformation that is manifested in the changing landscape. The photographs from Beyond the Plantations: Images of the New South present the contemporary southern landscape in all of its rich complexity.

1, 2, 3, 4, 5…..A site specific Installation by Jodi Woodward

July 5, 2019 – February 8, 2020: Community Gallery

Australian artist Jodi Woodward asks viewers to reflect on how they (we) choose to spend the time we are given in our lives. She repeatedly asks: “Do we just tick over the days or do we actively reflect on what we do and why we do it? Do we just repeat the same behaviors over and over or do we choose to change what we do, or behave differently?” She is very interested in behavior, psychology, memory, and trauma and how that impacts our behavior.

Continuing Exhibitions at the Turchin:

Plein Air: Southern Appalachian Forest: Reiko Goto Collins and Tim Collins

March 1 – August 3, 2019: Mayer Gallery

Visit www.tcva.org/exhibitions for detailed information on all the exhibitions

The Turchin Center is grateful to Bickers Consulting Group, Allen Wealth Management, The Art Cellar, Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff and the AJ Fletcher Foundation for their generous support.

Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Walk

July 27, 10 am – noon, Walk begins at the Schafer Center for the Performing Arts

The Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition and Exhibition is a national, juried competition presented annually by the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts on the campus of Appalachian State University. Join our competition juror sculptor Bill Brown on an educational outdoor tour of the selected pieces from this year’s competition. The tour concludes at the Schaefer Center with the announcement of this year’s winner and will also include a reception. This is a free event. This year’s finalists include David Boyajian, Fiddlehead; Derek Chalfant, Back Home Again; Robert Coon, Merlin’s Compass; Bob Doster, A Memorial; Brian Glaze, Learn to Fly; Hanna Jubran, Earth, Water, Fire, Wind; Stephen Klema, Rybee House; Beau Lyday, When the Spirits Soar; Shawn Morin, Child’s Play Revisited; and Glenn Zweygardt, Adam Meets Eve. There is an additional sculpture located at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM), Derek Chalfant, Articulated History

Lunch and Learn Lecture Series

Wednesdays, 12 – 1:30 pm at Turchin Center for the Visual Arts Lecture Hall

Interactive and informative lectures provide an insider’s look at the festival programming from experts in the field. Bring a bagged lunch to enjoy during the lecture! These events are free.

July 3 – Meet the Sculptor!: Bill Brown

Regionally beloved sculptor and philanthropist Bill Brown will provide a fascinating preview of his stunning exhibition entitled “Refugee,” a collection of sculptures created in response to the growing international crisis affecting millions around the globe. Each freestanding metal piece in the series begins with a figurative form perched on a platform that metaphorically references the refugee journey: a rocking boat, an isolated rooftop, a beloved homeland. Brown’s hope is that his work will encourage active and engaged solutions; to that end, he donates a percentage of each sale to organizations that directly address the crisis. Following the presentation, participants will enjoy an opportunity to preview the exhibition with the artist. This exhibition is sponsored in part by the AJ Fletcher Foundation.

July 10 – Behind the Curtain: Kraut Creek Ramblers

Get to know the Kraut Creek Ramblers, the premier old-time string band of the Center for Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State University. Learn how the band, comprised of a rotating cast of faculty, staff, and students, came together around their love of traditional mountain music, ranging from hard-driving fiddle tunes to early country classics.

July 17 – Cherokee Storytelling: The Warriors of Anikituhwa

A co-presentation with Appalachian State University faculty and the Museum of the Cherokee Indian

The Warriors of Anikituhwa, official cultural ambassadors of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will present this remarkable workshop featuring Cherokee history through storytelling. The Warriors have presented at cultural events, museums, schools, universities, and historic sites including Colonial Williamsburg, the Museum of the American Indian, and the Queen of England’s London New Year’s Day Parade, which marked the first visit of a Cherokee delegation to England since 1762. At 3pm, participants are invited to gather at Valborg Theatre (adjacent to the Turchin Center Lecture Hall) for a demonstration of traditional Cherokee social dances.

July 24 – Extraordinary Lessons for Holocaust Education: Resistance and Rescue in World War II: Racelle Weiman

Can bravery be taught? Can moral courage be embraced as a core value in our society today? Explore with Dr. Racelle Weiman, the characteristics, behavior and actions of individuals and groups who made choices to stand up and against evil, prejudice and genocide. Who were these people, and what made them respond differently than the mainstream? Dr. Weiman leads a fascinating discussion on her decades long study of this topic that expands beyond altruism, to the core identity of an individual, and the soul of society. Stories and highlights from her research of acts of daring heroism and sheer audacious rescues in Nazi occupied Europe will generously pepper this amazing presentation.

This presentation is part of the 2019 Martin & Doris Rosen Summer Symposium on “Education During and After the Holocaust” by ASU’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies. For more information, please visit the Symposium website at https://holocaust.appstate.edu/symposium.

July 31 – My Place, or Yours?: Cara Hagan

Guest curator, Cara Hagan, explores the politics and practice of collaborative work. The artists in the exhibition make work together, albeit, from a distance. More specifically, the majority of the participants have embarked on a journey through the philosophy and practice of “artistic surrogacy.” Following the presentation, participants will enjoy an opportunity to preview the exhibition with the guest curator.

Visual Arts Workshops

Artists of all skill levels are welcome. Enrollment is limited and pre-registration is required. Visit tcva.org/workshops for more information.

For Kids & Teens

Creative Kids Studio (Ages 6-10), June 15, July 14 & 28, Aug 11 & 25

For Adults (Ages 17 and up)

Inkalicious, Fridays June 21, July 12 & 19, August 2

Gelli Printing Saturdays June 15, July 13 & August 10

About the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, named for university benefactors Robert and Lillian Turchin, fulfills Appalachian State University’s long-held mission of providing a home for world-class visual arts programming. The largest facility of its kind in the region, the center presents exhibition, education and collection programs that support the university’s role as a key educational, cultural and service resource. The center presents multi-dimensional exhibits and programs and is a dynamic presence in the community, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the power and excitement of the visual arts. Its eight galleries host changing exhibitions featuring local, regional, national and international artists.

The Turchin Center is located at 423 West King St., in Boone. Hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and noon – 8 p.m., Friday. The Center is closed Sunday and Monday, and observes all university holidays. Admission is always free, although donations are gratefully accepted. For general inquiries, to be added to the mailing or e-news list, to obtain donor program details or to schedule a tour, call 828-262-3017, e-mail [email protected] or visit tcva.org. The Turchin Center can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter @TurchinCenter.

Sponsors

The Turchin Center receives critical support from a group of outstanding media sponsors that are dedicated to promoting the arts in our region, including: High Country 365, High Country Radio, WFDD 88.5, WDAV 89.9 and WASU 90.5FM.

Comments

comments