Sugar Mountain Resort’s Gravity Mountain Bike Camp Offers Three Days of Fun for Kids, July 1-3

Do you have a child between the ages of 12-15 who loves or is interested in mountain biking? At Sugar Mountain Resort’s Gravity Mountain Bike Camp from July 1-3, kids can work on improving their mountain biking skills. The resort says that kids are going to have so much fun that they won’t want to go home! It will be three days of fun, friends and developing and improving their mountain bike gravity skills.

The camp is for all levels of ability, but they do recommend that participants have ridden on a mountain bike trail at least once before. Participants will be grouped according to level of ability, so everyone will be taught at a pace that works better for their level.

While at the park, participants will experience three days of outdoor fun with others their age while professional mountain bike instructors help develop and improve downhill biking skills. The resort offers diverse trails and stunning views to enjoy while learning.

Daily schedule:

9:30 Meet at the Sugar Mountain Resort ticket/rental area

10-1 Group instruction

1-1:30 Lunch

1:30 End of camp day

1:30-6 Ride the bike park on your own

Pricing options for the three day camp experience are $429 with bike rental or $350 without bike rental. The bike rental option also includes full-face helmet and knee/shin and elbow pads and can be rented from Magic Cycles Bike Shop (located on the first floor inside the base lodge). The camp includes a full day lift ticket and bike rental, professional downhill mountain bike instruction, lunch and a Gravity Mountain Bike Camp t-shirt.

Full-face helmets and knee pads are required, but participants are welcome to bring their own bikes and gear. The resort does require that personal mountain bikes are in good working condition with good tires, brake pads and drivetrain. Disk brakes are required and full suspension is recommended.

The resort also recommends bringing:

Comfortable sportswear and flat-soled footwear

Rain coat

Sunscreen

Water bottle

Quarters (in case you need to store items like cell phones etc. in lockers)

Cash/card (in case you need to rent additional equipment)

After a morning of instruction, the participants eat lunch and the bike park is open for participants to ride on their own. The bike park has been rebuilt and expanded recently and includes expert terrain and newly built begging and intermediate trails. The park features rollers, small dips, table tops and other fun features.

Sign up now to reserve a spot for your mountain biker!

