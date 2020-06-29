Sugar Mountain Resort’s Fourth of July Activities Summit Crawl and Fireworks on Schedule

Published Monday, June 29, 2020 at 4:01 pm

By Harley Nefe

Sugar Mountain Resort’s July 4 activities are set for this upcoming weekend. It’s a vast outdoor setting that families can enjoy including chair lift rides to the top of the mountain, food and refreshments, live music, mountain biking and more.

“The safety of Sugar Mountain Resort guests and employees has always been our top priority. We continue this commitment during the public health crisis by following guidance from the CDC and state public health officials to promote a clean, healthy and fun environment. And we encourage people to go our website at http://www.skisugar.com/ to see what is required before visiting and to follow the guidelines and procedures while they are here in order for everyone to have a fun time,” said Kimberley Jochl, who is the vice-president and director of marketing for Sugar Mountain Resort.

To kick off a day full of Fourth of July activities, Sugar Mountain Resort will host its fourth annual Summit Crawl that will begin at 9 a.m. on July 4.

At this competitive event, participants can run, hike, climb or crawl to Sugar Mountain’s 5,300 foot peak by way of the Easy Street, Gunther’s Way and Northridge slopes. The distance of the Summit Crawl is approximately 6,500 feet or 1.2 miles, with a vertical climb of 1,200 feet. Participants will be timed, and prizes will be handed out.

“Sign-ups are occurring at the same pace as they were last year,” Jochl said. “Once this week begins and the weather looks favorable, people begin signing up in a faster pace.”

Registration for the event can be completed online at http://shop.skisugar.com/event/ or by fax, phone or snail mail until 4 p.m. July 3 or in person until 8:30 a.m. July 4. The registration fee for adults is $40 and for children 12 years of age and under is $30. The entry fee includes a t-shirt and downhill transportation on the Summit Express lift. For more information visit the website https://www.skisugar.com/crawl/.

Shortly after the start of the Summit Crawl, the band The Rockabilly’s will perform from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the deck of the base lodge and from 6-9 p.m., the band Typical Mountain Boys will perform. Food and refreshments will be available all day and into the evening.

For outerwear, footwear and souvenirs, Sugar Mountain Sports Shop will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sugar Mountain will also hold a firework show sponsored by the Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority that begins around 9 p.m. on July 4. The firework show can be viewed from Sugar Mountain’s 5,300 foot peak as fireworks will be shot off near the mountain’s peak.

The Summit Express Chairlift will run from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for mountain-top fireworks viewing, as visitors can ride the lift to the top for a fee. But mountain bikes will not be allowed after 6 p.m.

At Sugar Mountain, there is a fee for riding the lift and for food and beverages; however, there is no entry fee and parking is free. Patrons do not have to ride the lift in order to view the fireworks.

“A lot of people just hangout at the bottom,” Jochl said. “They put out their lawn chairs or blankets, and they just watch the fireworks from the bottom.”

Plus, fireworks can be viewed from anywhere along Hwy.184 through the Sugar Mountain valley.