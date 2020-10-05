Sugar Mountain Resort’s 30th Annual Oktoberfest to be on Oct. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Published Monday, October 5, 2020 at 12:46 pm

By Harley Nefe

Guests will have many reasons to grab their beer steins and put on their lederhosen or dirndl to visit Sugar Mountain this upcoming weekend, as the resort will be holding its 30th annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11.

Held annually in the fall, Oktoberfest is a world famous German folk festival. It is considered one of the world’s most fun-filled celebrations.

Admission, parking and shuttle service are free for the event, and the festival will go on no matter the weather. Families can take in the fall foliage, cool and comfortable mountain temperatures and festival activities from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

For entertainment, Oktoberfest isn’t complete without live music from the Harbour Towne Fest Band. From noon until 4 p.m. each day, the band will be providing sounds, dances and enthusiasm for the event. There will also be a special performance by the Avery County Cloggers on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.

In addition to musicians, local artisans and craftsmen will show their work on the ski area grounds. A wide variety of items from food to ironworks will be available for purchase to the public.

Bavarian cuisine including bratwurst and knockwurst, sauerkraut, strudel and soft pretzels will be available starting at 11 a.m. on both days. In addition to the Bavarian cuisine, hamburgers, cotton candy, kettle corn, funnel cakes, soda and other festive foods will be served. To help wash down the food, an ample supply of Spaten beer will also be available.

On Saturday, Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. is the Oktoberfest Costume Contest. Guests are encouraged to show up on the dance floor in full Bavarian flare or in Oktoberfest-related costumes. The winners will be determined by crowd response, and prizes will be handed out. The different categories of the contest include Male 12 and Under, Female 12 and Under, Male 13 and Older, and Female 13 and Older.

While Sugar Mountain Resort’s personnel have been planning and preparing for the Oktoberfest celebration, changes and updates have been made while readdressing logistics to comply with COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the festival is safe for people to visit.

One of the changes being made this year is eliminating the Kids Fun Center. However, hay rides will still be available.

Another change is that the vendor area will be located at the C Lot. Sugar Mountain will have transportation including additional buses and golf carts to transport people back and forth from the C Lot to the other areas.

With the vendors being moved down to the C Lot, that leaves the lawn area in front of the lodge and adjacent to the ski lift open for people to mingle and eat if they want to throw down a blanket and maintain social distancing.

Sugar Mountain will also use more of its lodge than in the past to increase capacity while still maintaining social distancing guidelines. The upper cafeteria will be open as well as there will be tents on the deck. A new deck was built that increases the capacity by a third of the previous capacity, so visitors can spread out more.

Sugar Mountain is a large piece of property that has a lot of space for people to mingle and enjoy the festival while remaining socially distanced. Sugar Mountain personnel will also be following guidelines and cleaning more frequently. Signs will also be posted around the property, and masks are required. More information on Sugar Mountain Resort’s COVID-19 procedures and protocols can be found here.

Sugar Mountain Resort is located at 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive. For additional information about Oktoberfest, call 828-898-4521 or visit http://oktoberfest.skisugar.com/.

Sugar Mountain Resort Oktoberfest 2020 Schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 10: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10 a.m. Oktoberfest Opens to Public

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Summit Express and Easy Street Chairlift Rides

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Crafts on C Lot

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sports Shop Open – Lower Level Base Lodge

11 a.m. Oktoberfest Opening Ceremony

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Harbour Towne Fest Band

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kids Fun Center Open – Play Yard returns next fall

4 p.m. Bavarian Costume Contest – Dance Floor

5 p.m. Oktoberfest Closes for the Day

Sunday, Oct. 11: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10 a.m. Oktoberfest Opens to Public

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Summit Express and Easy Street Chairlift Rides

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Crafts on C Lot

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sports Shop Open – Lower Level Base Lodge

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Harbour Towne Fest Band

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kids Fun Center Open – Play Yard returns next fall

2 p.m. Avery County Cloggers

5 p.m. Oktoberfest Closes for the Day

The Oktoberfest 2020 Vendor List:

Appalachian Shed – Folk art in glass and wood.

Aquarius Sews – Handsewn fabric bowls, quilted wall hangings, microwave bowl koozies, and a variety of bags and purses.

Artistic Designs – Handpainted strapless visors and goblets as well as all-natural dog biscuits.

Bill Lyons Wood Carving – Wood carvings, spirit faces, hiking sticks, bears, wooden flowers, and more.

Brenda’s Intarsia Creations & More – Intarsia style woodworking pictures, animals, crosses, and more.

Carolyn’s – Homemade jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes.

Chimney Rock Bark and Twig – Rustic frames and mirrors crafted from bark and twigs.

Copper Creek Designs – Handmade copper jewelry, pendants, and necklaces made from upcycled copper.

D&M Ceramics – Handmade ceramics and decor mesh wreaths.

Dan Goad Fine Art – Watercolor paintings.

Encouraging the Nations – Book Be Encouraged and workbook, also prints and notecards from the original artwork within the book.

Evelyn’s – Crocheted headbands, hats, scarves, baby sweaters, cup & beer koozies, Christmas ornaments, mahogany shelves, picture frames, and much more.

Floating Leaf – Custom designed hanging garden furniture, door hangers, and wooden bowls.

Handcrafted Polymer Clay – Polymer clay crafts, ornaments, and accessories.

High Ridge Woodworking – Hand-turned bowls, vases, and specialty objects of art engineered from hundreds of pieces of wood.

House of Douglas Bakery – German, Scottish, and European baked goods.

Jim’s Leather Craft – Custom hand-carved leather belts, purses, wallets, and cell phone cases.

Julie & Paul Latos Pottery – One of a kind, hand-sculpted, and hand-painted fine art pottery.

Keswick Candle Company, LLC – Handpoured soy candles.

Landy’s Woods – Hand crafted wood pieces and wreaths.

Lealon McLeod Art – Pen, ink, and watercolor artwork.

Leisa’s Kettle Corn LLC – Assorted flavors of kettle corn, pork skins, boiled, roasted, & salted peanuts, glazed nuts, and homemade fudge.

Menya’s – Unique soapstone sculptures.

Mudd Pottery – Unique functional pottery pieces with studio made glazes.

Roan Mountain Glass – Stained glass set in oak jewelry, keepsakes, and memory boxes.

Savell’s – Handmade copper spinners, mirrors, and earrings.

Sky Jewelry – Handmade all-natural stone and gemstone jewelry with complimenting silver and fabric accents.

Stone Dreamer – Artistic stone carvings.

Sue’s Handbags – Uniquely painted and one of a kind leather handbags.

Sweet Cotton & Appalachian Ice – Cotton candy and Italian ice.

T&S Designs Crafted Laser Goods – Hats with laser engraved leather patches.

The African Hut – Handwoven straw baskets and patchwork clothing made from up-cycled materials.

The Mosaic Earring Holder Guy – Handcrafted mosaic crafts and jewelry holders.

To His Glory Alpaca Farm – Alpaca hats, scarves, yarn, and more.

Well Designed Wood – Handmade wooden koozies, sawdust shot glasses, wooden bottle openers, and coasters.

Photos below are courtesy of Todd Bush Photography.