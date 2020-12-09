Sugar Mountain Hosting its Annual SugarFest Event This Weekend Featuring Ski Clinic and More

Published Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:26 pm

By Nathan Ham

SugarFest will continue as planned at Sugar Mountain Resort this weekend with a full slate of events and what looks like some great weather for the annual celebration.

The preseason clinic will get things started each morning on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 a.m., followed by the popular demo time from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. This is when skiers and snowboarders can test out some of the latest and greatest equipment from numerous manufacturers.

“You can register and test any of the equipment that is out on display. If you are in the market to buy something or just want to try a new product that you might think is cool. It’s free and you can take a could of runs down the mountain, put the equipment back and try something else,” said Kim Jochl, Vice President of Sugar Mountain Resort.

On Saturday and Sunday, people on the slopes can take advantage of the delicious SugarFeast that is always a part of the annual celebration. The hot chocolate and whipped cream bar will be in operation Saturday and Sunday. Soup Safari begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the always-popular BBQ and sweet tea meals are available on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The inaugural Girls Go Shred Snowboard Camp, sponsored by EDGE of the WORLD, is the latest addition to the SugarFest weekend.

“Girls Go Shred Snowboard Camp is new this year and is a program designed to encourage girls to come out and snowboard,” said Jochl.

Girls of all experience levels from beginners to advanced riders are encouraged to out and be a part of the game from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

SugarFest wouldn’t be complete without a Saturday full of music and fireworks. Live music will be provided by Glen Harlow & North Fork Band from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday before the evening ends with a fireworks show at 5:45 p.m. to kickoff night skiing.

For more information on SugarFest and a schedule of all events, visit the Sugar Mountain Resort website.