Studio K Youth Ballet Company Performing Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 6-8

Studio K Youth Ballet Company will be performing Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts (733 Rivers Street) on December 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and on December 8 at 2 p.m.

Local youth ballet company, Studio K, transforms the Schaefer Center stage into a magical world where the beloved holiday ballet, The Nutcracker, comes alive. A cast of over 350 local dancers bring Clara’s dazzling holiday fairy tale to life. Throughout the show, the stage sparkles with playful mice, a court of soldiers, guardian angels, graceful snowflakes, waltzing flowers, precious bonbons, party guests, ginger kids, and sugar plums. The show is a wonderful way for families to start off the Christmas season. From the hundreds of glamorous costumes and colorful backdrops to the amazing growing Christmas tree and enchanting snowfall, this show takes the audience on an extraordinary journey to far away lands.

Director Cay Harkins thinks of the production as a labor of love. “I am so very blessed to be surrounded by such passionate dancers,” said Harkins, “The entire company looks forward to returning to rehearsals in September and works tirelessly right up to opening night. It’s always very sad to watch the curtain close on the last performance. The Nutcracker is a wonderful tradition for Studio K, and as with most traditions, you need friends and family to share the joy with. Our company is most definitely a family.”

Many of the ballerinas at Studio K cannot remember a Christmas without performing in The Nutcracker. Each year as the young ballerinas mature, they progress to the next level of corps de ballet beginning as little Bonbons and striving for the role of Sugar Plum Fairy. This year, Studio K is excited to have several “third-generation” dancers as well as mother/daughter pairs in the performance. The ballet will feature some of the original ballerinas who were in Studio K’s first performance of The Nutcracker in 1985.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for those under 18, and can be purchased online at http://theschaefercenter.org/events/ or via phone at (800) 841-2787 or (828) 262-4046.

