Steak Dinner To Benefit Cole Ellis Scholarship Fund Oct. 10: Last Chance to Reserve Your Ticket is Friday

By Sherrie Norris

The inaugural Cole’s Cattleman Supper, planned to become an annual fundraising event for a scholarship fund in memory of Cole Ellis, will take place Tuesday, October 10 at The Mill at Rock Creek in Boone.

Friday, Sept. 29th will be the last day to reserve your tickets for this worthwhile event.

When the life of young Ellis ended in a tragic farm accident almost a year ago, the High Country rallied together in his memory. The Ellis family found comfort, as best they could, by the support and respect shown to them in the difficult days that followed.

Determined not to let his memory fade, friends and family looked for ways to honor the young man through various events including a rodeo, and one, especially, that will have long-lasting and far-reaching effects — the formation of a memorial scholarship.

Cole Ellis was a young man whose life was taken way too soon, but one that will be remembered for a long time to come. Photo submitted

Thus, the Cole Ellis Memorial Fund was established, as a way to ensure that future farmers (of the next generation) can receive the support and education they need to carry the torch well.

A family spokesperson shared, “Cole Ellis was a promising 14-year-old with a bright future ahead of him raising livestock. In honor of his desire to keep the tradition of farming going strong through youth in Watauga County, we have created the Cole Ellis Memorial Fund. This fund will help kids planning to attend a trades school or college for horticulture/agriculture related studies. It will also assist local clubs, such as 4-H and FFA, with financial needs they may have.”

The upcoming dinner is not just for farmers, but for anyone who loves a great locally-sourced steak and all the trimmings. The menu will consist of patron’s choice of ribeye or New York strip, baked potato, garden salad, roll, dessert, water/tea/coffee.

Two seatings will hopefully accommodate the large crowd that is expected to attend:

Seating #1, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., will be for those who would like to attend right after work or get an earlier start on their evening meal;

Seating #2, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. might be better for those who desire a later time to dine without rushing after work.

Dine in only will be offered, with no carry-outs.

Reservations must be made, by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, by following this link https://rb.gy/m58hr (found on the Ellis Cattle Company Facebook page.) Ticket holders will be contacted after the 29th, via the email from which they registered, for steak preference, seating, etc.

This event is $50 per plate, with payment expected at the door.

The Mill at Rock Creek is located at 3306 NC Hwy. 194 N in Boone.

For more information, email coleellismemorialfund@gmail.com or call (828) 963-0990.

