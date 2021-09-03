“Stateless” Opens App Theatre’s BOONE DOCS Series on September 12; Film Explores Racism and Anti-Blackness in the Dominican Republic

STATELESS – Rosa Iris on the Campaign trail

The first event on the an expanded series of documentary films presented by the

Appalachian Theatre of the High Country features a free online screening of “Stateless” at 3

p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Through the grassroots campaign of electoral hopeful

Rosa Iris, director Michèle Stephenson’s new documentary reveals the depths of racial hatred

and institutionalized oppression that divide Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

The documentary film shines a light on the crisis in the Dominican Republic where those of

Haitian descent have been stripped of citizenship and the grassroots campaign of electoral

hopeful Rosa Iris. The App Theatre is hosting an exclusive online screening followed by a

conversation with Director/Producer Michèle Stephenson, who will discuss the film and the

filmmaking process.

Despite sharing an island and similar histories, Haiti and the Dominican Republic have long-

standing racial and political tensions that divide them. In 2013, the Dominican Republic’s

Supreme Court revoked the citizenship of anyone with Haitian parents, retroactive to 1929,

rendering more than 200,000 people stateless, without nationality, identity, or a homeland.

“Stateless” follows Rosa Iris Diendomi, a community organizer and attorney whose father was

a Haitian migrant, as she mounts a campaign challenging electoral corruption and advocating

for social justice.

“As a hyphenated Black Latina,” says Stephenson, “I felt compelled to express how deeply

embedded the racial caste system is in our Latinx communities and how identity and citizenship

are so closely connected to anti-Blackness—and yet its discussion either escapes or is

superficially misconstrued by mainstream media.”

Michèle Stephenson is a filmmaker, artist, author, and co-founding member of the Rada Film

Group. Her work has appeared on PBS, Showtime, and MTV. Her most recent film, “American

Promise,” was nominated for three Emmys, including Best Documentary and Outstanding

Coverage of a Current News Story. The film also won the Jury Prize at Sundance and was

selected for the New York Film Festivals’ Main Slate Program. She is also a 2016 Guggenheim

Fellow. Stephenson’s recent book, Promises Kept, written with co-authors Joe Brewster and

Hilary Beard, won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work.

The BOONE DOCS series of documentary film screenings continues the relationship formed in

2020 between the App Theatre and South Arts’ Southern Circuit Tour of Independent

Filmmakers, a program made possible through a partnership with the National Endowment for

the Arts. This collaborative initiative brings together cinema fans and community partners to

create a High Country home for independent film.

“Given our area’s love for good storytelling and the quality and creative depth of the Southern

Circuit Filmmakers, partnering again with South Arts was a natural fit for our upcoming season,”

said App Theatre Executive Director Kratt. “We are thrilled to have been selected, for the second

year in a row, to be a host sites and an integral part of this distinguished regional film network.”

South Arts in Georgia selected the Appalachian Theatre in Boone as one of only 24 Screening

Partner organizations in the southeast United States selected for 2021-22. The film selection

process is equally rigorous with over 200 filmmakers competing to be presented during each

local tour. Kratt noted that a dedicated 12-person local film team was an invaluable part of the

process volunteering countless hours in film review to help bring compelling and engaging films

to the High Country.

“Stateless” is merely the first of five films presented by the App Theatre from September

through November 2021 on their popular BOONE DOCS Series. These screenings of these

Southern Circuit documentaries are hosted by the filmmakers, giving audiences a rare look

behind the scenes with post-screening Q&As about film subjects and the filmmaking process.

To prioritize the well-being and flexibility of Screening Partners, filmmakers, and audiences

during the most recent spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the fall 2021 Southern Circuit season

will feature online screenings via the Eventive platform.

Tickets are required for all online events and can be obtained online as part of App Theatre’s

touchless ticketing program. Tickets to all Southern Circuit films are free of charge. To join the

theatre’s eblast list, get tickets, or purchase memberships, please visit their website at

www.apptheatre.org.

STATELESS – Rosa Iris with Juan Teofilo Murat

STATELESS- Director Michèle Stephenson

