Squire Summer Writing Workshops 2021 Will Be Live, Face-to-Face, and In-Person July 22-55

A summer event in Boone is always something to look forward to, but even more so this year, as the NC Writers’ Network Squire Summer Writing Workshops 2021 will be held in-person, marking the first face-to-face event the Network has hosted since March of 2020.

“SW21” happens July 22-25 at Appalachian State University, in Boone. Register at www.ncwriters.org.

This conference offers fifteen hours of workshop time in a single genre with a single instructor. Registration is capped, allowing plenty of time and space for registrants to get to know one another and learn one another’s work. Additional weekend highlights include Faculty Readings, Open Mics, group writing activities, conversations, and more.

“We’re very grateful to be able to offer in-person events again,” said NCWN Executive Director Ed Southern. “SW21 will have all the inclusiveness and creativity our members have come to expect from an NCWN event, while also keeping everyone safe.”

Kathryn Kirkpatrick will lead the Poetry Workshop, “About Looking.” Workshop participants will use John Berger’s About Looking as a jumping-off point to write their own ekphrastic poems and to learn from other poets who have used art expansively in their work. Kathryn is the author of seven collections of poetry, including three recipients of the NC Poetry Society’s Brockman-Campbell award. The Fisher Queen: New & Selected Poems (Salmon, 2019) received the NC Literary and Historical Society’s Roanoke Chowan Poetry Prize. She is a Professor of English at ASU.

The Fiction Workshop, “Roaring Off the Page—Writing First Chapters and First Pages,” will be lead by Mark Powell, Director of the Creative Writing Program at ASU. Registrants In this workshop will focus on crafting openings of both novels and stories, discussing the differences between the forms and looking at famous examples of great openings. Mark is the author of seven novels including Small Treasons (2017, Gallery/Simon and Schuster) and Lioness, forthcoming from West Virginia University Press in 2022.

Zackary Vernon will lead the Creative Nonfiction Workshop, “Writing Place,” which will explore how to write about places and spaces, while remaining mindful of the interconnections between the natural and cultural, the built and non-built, the human and animal. Participants will consider how the places they’ve been have made them who they are today. Zackary is an associate professor of English at ASU. He is the editor of two recent scholarly collections: Summoning the Dead: Essays on Ron Rash (USC Press, 2018) and Ecocriticism and the Future of Southern Studies (LSU Press, 2019).

Because registration is limited, after fifteen hours of workshop time and seven group meals, including a celebratory picnic on Saturday night, attendees at the Squire Summer Writing Workshops tend to form even closer bonds than at other Network events.

“We had a wonderful, supportive, knowledge-filled (workshop) group,” wrote an attendee in 2017, the last time the Squire Summer Writing Workshops were held in Boone. “I have several special memories. The support and outpouring of writing suggestions from my workshop group will stay foremost in my mind. The exposure to the various writers from so many different paths, converging into this writing community, surpassed my expectations.”

Out of an abundance of caution, some changes have been made to ensure the well-being of the attendees. For 2021, there will be no “tag-along” registrations; only those who attend workshops will be allowed to use overnight accommodations at ASU. The “Shared Campus Room” registration option is only available to attendees who live in the same household. Commuters are still very welcome.

For more information about the NCWN Squire Summer Writing Workshops 2021, and to register, visit www.ncwriters.org.

Support for these workshops is provided by the NC Arts Council, the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, and the family of Chick and Elizabeth Daniels Squire.

The non-profit North Carolina Writers’ Network is the state’s oldest and largest literary arts services organization devoted to all writers at all stages of development. For additional information, visit www.ncwriters.org.

