Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center Gearing up for 2nd Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser May 4

Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:13 am

It’s almost Derby time and the High Country is gearing up for what many are calling the premier event of the season, the Kentucky Derby Fundraiser for Spirit Ride! Rising Star Equestrian Center and Gadabouts Catering will be hosting the 2nd Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser to benefit Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center. The event, to be held on May 4th, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm, will feature live music, a silent auction, raffles, door prizes, Therapeutic Riding demonstrations, friendly wagering, big hats, bow ties, mint juleps and of course – the viewing of the 145th Run for the Roses, the Kentucky Derby! Patty Adams, Executive Director of Spirit Ride, shares, “We had such a great time last year and the event was a huge success. We can’t express how appreciative we are to have this opportunity again.” Adams continues, “Rising Star is a beautiful facility and Gadabouts promises to offer the most delicious derby delights you could possibly imagine.”

The “2nd Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser” will be held at Rising Star’s beautiful 29 stall facility off Poplar Grove Road in Boone. Rising Star’s owners, Dennis and Dawn Muse, are excited about rebuilding Boone’s legacy of horsemanship. In an effort to fulfill that goal, the Muses have recently hired Collette McNeil, (well known in this part of the country as one of the ‘best of the best’ equestrian professionals), to run Rising Star’s lesson program. This is an exciting time at Rising Star and Spirit Ride is glad to be associated with such a fine equestrian program.

Eileen Gaddy, co-owner of Gadabouts Catering Company, has seen how beneficial Therapeutic Riding can be. Eileen spends time each week with a young man who has been diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder. Gaddy picks him up from school and takes him to weekly Therapeutic Riding lessons at Spirit Ride. She has personally witnessed his growth in overcoming obstacles and finding methods that allow him to push through walls to find his joy. Giving back to an organization that gives so much to so many is important to Eileen and Gadabouts Catering will be providing their services at cost to this worthy organization.

Guests will be glad to know that there will once again be a Therapeutic Riding Demonstration given by Spirit Ride Executive Director, Patty Adams. A popular activity at last year’s event, this demonstration will allow attendees to see first-hand how impactful Therapeutic Riding can be.

Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center is a 501(c)3 charity organization whose mission is dedicated to providing children with special needs the opportunity to learn, grow and strive to become their ideal selves through equine related therapeutic and educational activities. Spirit Ride utilizes principles of Therapeutic Riding (TR) as well as Equine Facilitated Learning (EFL) to achieve goals set by the child’s Therapy Team (educators, therapists and parents). For more information on attending the Kentucky Derby Fundraiser, or to learn more about Spirit Ride, please visit their website at www.SpiritRideNC.org

Tickets for this event will be available at both Blackberry Creek Mattress locations and online at www.SpiritRideNC.org

Scenes from last year’s event

Photography by Jean Moree

Comments

comments