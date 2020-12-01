Southern Appalachian Historical Association’s 2021 Season Promises New Programs and Events

Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:02 pm

Horn in the West Outdoor Drama and Hickory Ridge History Museum are two Watauga County attractions where kids and adults can enjoy an invigorating walk through frontier living and an immersive experience in early American history.

Since 1952, Horn in the West has been dramatizing the founding of our nation live on stage in the beautiful Daniel Boone Amphitheater. And for forty years, Hickory Ridge History Museum has been basking in the last vestiges of old mountain culture on the grounds of Daniel Boone Park.

Southern Appalachian Historical Association, the governing body for both attractions, is currently undertaking a complete renovation and restoration of one of the oldest cabins in the U.S., the 18th century Tatum Cabin, and expanding outdoor museum seating for lectures, demonstrations, and performances. SAHA is also using this time during the pandemic to develop multi-cultural initiatives and exciting new programs that will offer visitors a balanced experience of early American history.

Southern Appalachian Historical Association invites High Country friends and repeating visitors to join in supporting these programs and initiatives by becoming an Association member. Membership not only helps preserve our cultural heritage, it helps grow SAHA’s programs for school age children and senior scholars. To become a member, visit horninthewest.com/join-us or send a check to SAHA, PO Box 295, Boone, NC 28607.

Photos by Wendy Fletcher and Jeff Fletcher