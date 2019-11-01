Southeast Tourism Society Selects Beech Mountain Resort’s 9th Annual Retro 80s Ski Weekend as an ‘STS Top 20 Event’

Published Friday, November 1, 2019 at 3:25 pm

Southeast Tourism Society has named Beech Mountain Resort’s 9th Annual Retro 80s Ski Weekend one of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for February 2020.

This year’s Retro 80s Ski Weekend is February 20-22, 2020. The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985.

Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on two websites: Southeast Tourism Society and Travel Media Press Room.

Buckle up tight for a blast to the past via this year’s ‘80s Retro Ski Weekend. This year’s eighth annual ‘80s Retro Ski Weekend will feature a can’t miss parade of visitors from all over the Southeast along with residents dressed in their best 1980s garb along with a long list of nightly performances by popular artists and tribute bands. Touted as one of the Southeast’s top events for a reason, this year’s larger than life event is not to be missed. Hosted by the town of Beech Mountain and the Beech Mountain Resort, visitors are privy to a long list of events and activities from cosmic tubing, neon Day-Glo rides down the slopes, live concerts and so much more. Many of the events happening during the weekend are free to visitors and participants. For more information on the event, visit www.beechmountainresort.com.

For 35 years, STS has been spotlighting the best festivals and events in the Southeast with our Top 20 Festival and Events program. Our goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events,” said Monica Smith, president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society. “The Southeast offers so many unique, year-round, opportunities for tourists and festival-goers to create memories and support the tourism industry-–a vital economic generator for communities.”

Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000. The online nomination link and submission deadlines are available at SoutheastTourism.org or by calling 770-542-1523.

STS, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Roswell, Ga., is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within 12 states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

